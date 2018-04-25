- Advertisement -

Rabindranath Tagore's Hero Poems

[While Tagore wrote extensively on philosophical exchanges between significant characters from India's great epics, such as the Karna-Kunti Samvad, the vast compendium of his poetry is essentially reflective and non-historic. He did, however, write a few tribute poems dedicated to heroic figures from India's medieval years, including the Sikh hero, Banda Singh Bahadur, and the Maratha chief, Chhatrapati Shivaji. In this sequence, I will present translations of these highly-regarded poems.]

I. The Valiant Prisoner

(A translation of Rabindranath Tagore's poem, Bandi Bir, addressed to the Sikh Hero, Banda Singh Bahadur (1670-1716))

Translated by: Monish R Chatterjee (April, 2018)

By the shoreline of the five rivers of lore

Tying their flowing tresses in topknots-

Verily have the Sikhs awakened at Guruji's call

Unshaken, fearless.

Sounds of Hail to Guruji! from a thousand voices

Echoed across the skies everywhere

Awakened anew, a Sikh reborn

Gazed transfixed upon the Sun of a New Dawn.

"Alakh Niranjan!" Rose the great chant,

Breaking all bonds, shredding the last strands of fear.

Next to their mighty chests, ecstatic the swords clang

