Life Arts

Rabindranath Tagore's Hero Poems Part I

By Monish Chatterjee

Rabindranath Tagore's Hero Poems

[While Tagore wrote extensively on philosophical exchanges between significant characters from India's great epics, such as the Karna-Kunti Samvad, the vast compendium of his poetry is essentially reflective and non-historic. He did, however, write a few tribute poems dedicated to heroic figures from India's medieval years, including the Sikh hero, Banda Singh Bahadur, and the Maratha chief, Chhatrapati Shivaji. In this sequence, I will present translations of these highly-regarded poems.]

I. The Valiant Prisoner

(A translation of Rabindranath Tagore's poem, Bandi Bir, addressed to the Sikh Hero, Banda Singh Bahadur (1670-1716))

Translated by: Monish R Chatterjee (April, 2018)

By the shoreline of the five rivers of lore

Tying their flowing tresses in topknots-

Verily have the Sikhs awakened at Guruji's call

Unshaken, fearless.

Sounds of Hail to Guruji! from a thousand voices

Echoed across the skies everywhere

Awakened anew, a Sikh reborn

Gazed transfixed upon the Sun of a New Dawn.

"Alakh Niranjan!" Rose the great chant,

Breaking all bonds, shredding the last strands of fear.

Next to their mighty chests, ecstatic the swords clang

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8

 

Monish R. Chatterjee received the B.Tech. (Hons) degree in Electronics and Communications Engineering from I.I.T., Kharagpur, India, in 1979, and the M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in Electrical and Computer Engineering, from the University of Iowa.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Monish Chatterjee

  New Content

I am submitting the first in a series of Hero Poems by celebrated Bengali poet-philosopher, Rabindranath Tagore. This poem is titled Bandi Bir, and is widely known across Bengal and also parts of India's Punjab, the province from whence the Banda Bahadur phenomenon occurred.

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 25, 2018 at 8:05:28 PM

Submitted on Wednesday, Apr 25, 2018 at 8:05:28 PM

