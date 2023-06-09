Shaping the Contours of a New World

If opportunity is a congenital twin to chaos, then war is its handmaiden. Yet the smart strategist side-steps conflict to embrace favorable contingencies.



Alliances are now loose, multiple and wide-ranging, in stark contrast to the iron curtain era of the Soviets when Hungary's vain attempt to loosen its ties ended in disaster.

India, for example, is seeking some sort of security arrangement with the US to balance the threat it feels from China. At the same time, it has a long history of buying arms from Russia.

Arch- rival Pakistan is a long-time friend of China to the point of being almost a client state. Not surprisingly, it is very sensitive to India's closer ties in that direction.



Saudi Arabia is playing fast and loose with its US ties as it broadens its associations and begins to woo Iran, which has recently signed an understanding with China and Russia. As China depends on its oil and gas from the Gulf, it has an interest in peace there and encouraged the Saudi initiative.



In this Middle East maelstrom, the US is conspicuous in its absence. The US president is supposed to speak softly and carry a big stick except the current occupant of the office is inaudible and his stick is a crutch.



So the US is sending F-16 fighters to Ukraine. But Ukraine is a minor player. The real prize is Russia itself with its vast resources.



