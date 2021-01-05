There are several reasons why Covid-19 stats are "overblown" having both to do with over-diagnosis at the hospitalization and death stages, and under-diagnosis at the non-hospitalization and asymptomatic stages, meaning that overall, Covid-19 is being made to look more deadly than it is.

First, influenza seems to have virtually "disappeared from the globe" since last spring. That's not me saying that, it's the WHO:

Mysterious Disappearance of Flu in San Diego Prompted Call for Audit of COVID Records December 28, 2020 By NEWS WIRE 55 Comments One of the most bizarre features of the alleged COVID-19 'global pandemic' has been the mysterious disappearance of the seasonal flu in medical and public health record keeping. It's as if the Flu just vanished into thin air after being the most common perennial seasonal respiratory virus. As it turns out, recorded seasonal influenza cases have literally nosedived by 98% across the globe. This improbable phenomenon has led a number of experts to ask, "Has Covid killed off the flu?" "The disappearing act began as Covid-19 rolled in towards the end of our flu season in March. And just how swiftly rates have plummeted can be observed in 'surveillance' data collected by the World Health Organisation (WHO)," reported the UK's Daily Mail.

Although the WHO does not explain this profoundly unique in the history of influenza phenomena, it just strains credibility to believe that the flu simply disappeared because a relatively few people are taking extra precautions that would work as well to prevent the flu as they supposedly do to prevent Covid-19. How can there be a runaway freight train in Covid, but 2% of the normal caseload of the flu, worldwide?

The CDC seems to have stopped counting flu cases last spring too:

2019-2020 U.S. Flu Season: Preliminary In-Season Burden Estimates Español | Other Languages NOTE: April 4, 2020 was the last week in-season preliminary burden estimates were provided. The estimates below are not the final 2019-2020 cumulative season burden estimates. The preliminary cumulative burden estimates for the 2019-2020 season have been released and are available here. In-season preliminary burden estimates are scheduled to resume for the 2020-2021 season this winter. Update as of December 3, 2020: The model used to generate influenza in-season preliminary burden estimates uses current season flu hospitalization data. Reported flu hospitalizations are too low at this time to generate an estimate.

