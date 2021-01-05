 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 1/5/21

Several reasons why Covid-19 stats are "overblown"

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Scott Baker
Become a Fan
  (78 fans)

There are several reasons why Covid-19 stats are "overblown" having both to do with over-diagnosis at the hospitalization and death stages, and under-diagnosis at the non-hospitalization and asymptomatic stages, meaning that overall, Covid-19 is being made to look more deadly than it is.

First, influenza seems to have virtually "disappeared from the globe" since last spring. That's not me saying that, it's the WHO:

Mysterious Disappearance of Flu in San Diego Prompted Call for Audit of COVID Records

December 28, 2020 By 55 Comments

One of the most bizarre features of the alleged COVID-19 'global pandemic' has been the mysterious disappearance of the seasonal flu in medical and public health record keeping. It's as if the Flu just vanished into thin air after being the most common perennial seasonal respiratory virus.

As it turns out, recorded seasonal influenza cases have literally nosedived by 98% across the globe.

This improbable phenomenon has led a number of experts to ask, "Has Covid killed off the flu?"

"The disappearing act began as Covid-19 rolled in towards the end of our flu season in March. And just how swiftly rates have plummeted can be observed in 'surveillance' data collected by the World Health Organisation (WHO)," reported the UK's Daily Mail.

Although the WHO does not explain this profoundly unique in the history of influenza phenomena, it just strains credibility to believe that the flu simply disappeared because a relatively few people are taking extra precautions that would work as well to prevent the flu as they supposedly do to prevent Covid-19. How can there be a runaway freight train in Covid, but 2% of the normal caseload of the flu, worldwide?

The CDC seems to have stopped counting flu cases last spring too:

2019-2020 U.S. Flu Season: Preliminary In-Season Burden Estimates

Español | Other Languages

NOTE: April 4, 2020 was the last week in-season preliminary burden estimates were provided. The estimates below are not the final 2019-2020 cumulative season burden estimates. The preliminary cumulative burden estimates for the 2019-2020 season have been released and are available here. In-season preliminary burden estimates are scheduled to resume for the 2020-2021 season this winter.

Update as of December 3, 2020: The model used to generate influenza in-season preliminary burden estimates uses current season flu hospitalization data. Reported flu hospitalizations are too low at this time to generate an estimate.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Scott Baker Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Scott Baker is a Managing Editor & The Economics Editor at Opednews, and a blogger for Huffington Post, Daily Kos, and Global Economic Intersection.

His anthology of updated Opednews articles "America is Not Broke" was published by Tayen Lane Publishing (March, 2015) and may be found here:
http://www.americaisnotbroke.net/

Scott is a former President of Common Ground-NYC (http://commongroundnyc.org/), a Geoist/Georgist activist group. He has written dozens of articles for (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama Explains the FEMA Camps

Was Malaysian Flight MH370 Landed Safely in Afghanistan?

Let the Sun Shine on a State Bank in Florida

Batman, The Dark Knight Rises...and Occupy Wall Street Falls

The Least Productive People in the World

Detroit is Not Broke!

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101
(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 18 fans, 8 articles, 17 quicklinks, 2676 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Yes, it would be good to get this right. In order to make things add up all around it is necessary to consider this pandemic to be a con for control, not a health issue. Why else would we be doing the masks and lockdowns that make an already out of shape people even sicker? Death rates will start to go up for everything, but it will be because of the criminal lockdowns, not the virus.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 5, 2021 at 2:11:11 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 