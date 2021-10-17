The State of the Covid in NYC and Beyond

Widely followed and respected Johns Hopkins is now showing 724k American deaths from Covid-19. OK, many are people with co-morbidities including endemic overweight/obesity, diabetes and pre-diabetes - practically a description of almost every American over 40. 78% of Covid patients are overweight, but so are over 70% of Americans, so that doesn't tell you much except the condition of most Americans is terrible. Add to that smoking, drinking alcohol (no amount is "safe") and a host of other things which we treat anyway (why should treating people for Covid be any different than treating people for lung cancer after they smoked their entire lives?).

If it was just people hurting themselves, I would agree 100% that it is a personal choice to remain unvaxed, albeit a bad one. I say that even in recognition of the fact that the Delta virus is better able to elude the current vaccines - and maybe even the new boosters; time will tell. The vaccines remain the best defense against the virus, but they are not perfect, especially for the most vulnerable population, which also tends to be older. But, take a look at this local chart for NYC, ranking vaccination rates by age:



NYC Vaccination Rate, by age

(Image by Gothamist) Details DMCA



This is just NYC, but it's probably a reflection of the proportions in the rest of the country too, albeit higher in every group in vaccination-positive NYC.

Why are so many 75, and especially 85+, year olds not getting vaccinated? Many of them are in assisted living of some kind, where the vaccines were first and best rolled out. Clearly, that's accounting for a lot of NYC deaths.

There are other big gaps in some minorities, but not others:



NYC Vaccination rate, by race and ethnicity

(Image by Gothamist) Details DMCA



Contrary to popular belief, White Americans rank near the bottom in vaccinations, at least in NYC. Maybe many of them are Trumpists, ironic since Trump's Operation Warp Speed accounted for much of the fast rollout of the vaccines, even while the former president was denying the seriousness of the pandemic.

The real question though is: How likely is transmission between vaccinated people and others, vaccinated or not (some people are not eligible yet, like those under 12, even though young children are almost immune to the worst effects; as of July, the CDC showed just 513 children from 0-17 died from death involving Covid-19 (presumed, but not necessarily, as the primary cause). By any objective measure, this is a very tiny number, and probably not justifying the hysteria over masking, vaccinations and social distancing. Spikes in deaths like that from, say, the flu, would not have caused even a ripple of attention in years past. The political environment has exaggerated the response on one side, and caused an unrealistic denial of the pandemic on the other (not necessarily so neatly broken down by Left vs. Right, either).

The answer is: it's unknown. Despite this, there are continuing mask mandates to protect the unvaccinated and the vaccinated against breakthrough cases - at least where it's not just panic-induced, or political kowtowing to a pro-mask constituency in districts where most people are clamoring for them (should Democratic politicians NOT respond to their constituencies demanding mask mandates and vaccine mandates? NJ Gov. Phil Murphy is up against a surprisingly competitive republican candidate largely because of his Covid mandates). The breakthrough cases, among the aged, immunocompromised, or just those exposed to lots of people, is disturbingly high, as much as 50% in some groups. To paraphrase Churchill: Vaccines are the worst possible prevention for Covid-19, except for everything else. But, none of the vaccines were originally tested against the much more contagious Delta variant, which now accounts for 99% of cases in NYC and elsewhere:



Percentage of Variants Among New Covid Cases in NYC

(Image by Gothamist) Details DMCA



It's almost like a different disease. The last spike this past summer coincided with the rise of the Delta variant. That's no coincidence.

We can argue about the origins, and whether people should become better agents of their personal health - and why the U.S. has among the worst health in the developed world while spending the most money - but one thing is clear: By the end of Biden's first year, about as many Americans will have died from Covid-19 as died when it first started during Trump's final year - 400,000 each. There's no vaccine against that reality.