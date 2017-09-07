Power of Story
General News

September Is National Voting Rights Month: DETAILS NOW!

opednews.com Headlined to H3 9/7/17

graphic for National Voting Rights Month
(Image by Barbara Arnwine)   Details   DMCA
Here are the details related to the story I published last week at click here

The schedule of this month's events is accessible at https:votingrightscaucus-veasey.house.gov. Below the press release is Rep. Veasey's proclamation of National Voting Rights Month. Check out the schedule now--events begin at 3 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday)!


Press Release
(Image by Barbara Arnwine)   Details   DMCA


Resolution, page 1
(Image by Barbara Arnwine)   Details   DMCA
Resolution, page 2
(Image by Barbara Arnwine)   Details   DMCA

Resolution, page 3
(Image by Barbara Arnwine)   Details   DMCA


Resolution, page 4
(Image by Barbara Arnwine)   Details   DMCA


Resolution, page 5
(Image by Barbara Arnwine)   Details   DMCA

http://www.wordsunltd.com

Marta Steele is an author/editor/blogger who has been writing for Opednews.com since 2006. She is also author of the 2012 book "Grassroots, Geeks, Pros, and Pols: The Election Integrity Movement's Nonstop Battle to Win Back the People's Vote,
 

