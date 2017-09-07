

graphic for National Voting Rights Month

(Image by Barbara Arnwine) Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Here are the details related to the story I published last week at click here

The schedule of this month's events is accessible at https:votingrightscaucus-veasey.house.gov. Below the press release is Rep. Veasey's proclamation of National Voting Rights Month. Check out the schedule now--events begin at 3 p.m. tomorrow (Thursday)!

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -