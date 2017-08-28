Power of Story
September Is Voting Rights Month

From flickr.com: Voting {MID-155865}
Voting
(Image by League of Women Voters of California)   Permission   Details   DMCA
A proclamation of September as Voting Rights Month, so close to this day that commemorates MLK's "I have a dream" speech 48 years ago, will be issued soon, along with a calendar of relevant events for next month.

A mid-month (September 13) press conference at the National Press Club at 11 am will discuss the newly formed Commission for Voter Justice, whose purpose is, according to the Transformative Justice Coalition's executive director Barbara Arnwine, "to put out to the public the truth countering the narrative of Trump's 'Commission for Election Integrity'" (CEI). This select group's charter goal is to prove that the nearly 3 million popular votes won by HRC in excess of Trump's score were fraudulent, cast by "illegal aliens" and voters bussed from Massachusetts to New Hampshire to cast a second vote in the Granite State. Shades of Tammany Hall? Now it's Boss Trump calling the shots.

At the request of Rev. Jesse Jackson, Arnwine will chair the newer commission.

In addition to Rep. Terry Sewell (D-AL) and Sen. Patrick Leahy's (D-VT) bill to revive section 5 of the VRA (see click here), gutted in 2013 by the killer SCOTUS decision Shelby County v Holder, Rep. Marc Veasey's (D-TX) newer bill, HR 3029, "Combating the President's Voter Suppression Commission Act" (see .congress.gov/bill/115th-congress/house-bill/3029), will disband Trump's holocaust of voting rights (Trump's cabal plans to establish a national voter ID requirement, to be announced soon). The goal is to defund the "EIC" by "taking over the national media" next month.

"It will be ugly," said Arnwine; the worst talking points will be exposed for the deceptions they are attempting to plant as fake news/alt-reality in this county.

In other, more positive news, the governor of Illinois, Bruce Rauner, plans to pass legislation to establish automatic voter registration there, the ninth state to complete this action that Oregon pioneered with great success. Millions more voters will be registered, said Arnwine; the largest group of voters in this country are unregistered nonvoters. She plans to publish a fact sheet on voter suppression, detailing the 20+ forms it takes, along with a brochure that amplifies this discussion. In Oregon, the voter turnout now exceeds 70 percent, she said.

It is unfortunate that the Democrats are so focused on Russian intervention in Election 2016 when in fact domestic skullduggery has wielded such an impact on voting results at every level from municipality to federal for so long. A few federal legislators in high positions sympathize with the dirge we have been singing for decades. It is up to them to join in for everyone's sake--everyone's whether they know it or not. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has announced that there is a huge anti-voter suppression act in the works. Let's hope for a good outcome, for "election integrity" not to lose its original meaning in the hands of the present miasma, so well materialized by Hurricane Harvey.

Join us.

Marta Steele
 

