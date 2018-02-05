From No More Fake News



NSA Spying-eagle

(Image by commons.wikimedia.org) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

The House Intelligence Committee's four-page memo has been released.

The hullabaloo about the memo unfairly "damaging the reputation" of the FBI and the Dept. of Justice is a joke.

The same types of Democrat ideologues who are spouting that line, now, were screaming at the FBI, decades ago, when COINTELPRO, the Bureau's op to place spies inside dissident Left groups across the US, was exposed. But suddenly, now, the FBI is pure as the driven snow, and its reputation must not be besmirched; otherwise, Democracy itself could collapse.

- Advertisement -

And in more recent times, the mainstream Left press, without an ounce of regret or remorse, exposed monumental fraud and incompetence at the FBI's vaunted forensic lab and stuck a dagger in its heart:

Washington Post, April 18, 2015: "The Justice Department and FBI have formally acknowledged that nearly every examiner in an elite FBI forensic unit gave flawed testimony in almost all trials in which they offered evidence against criminal defendants over more than a two-decade period before 2000...the cases include those of 32 defendants sentenced to death...Of those, 14 have been executed or died in prison..."

So forget the idea that the Left is valiantly trying to protect the FBI's reputation. The Left is trying to say Trump is a crook and a traitor; and whatever works toward that end -- including spreading praise on the FBI as a holy church -- is in the game plan.

- Advertisement -

At the heart of the House Committee memo is the charge, boldly expressed, that FBI/DOJ spying on the Trump team was launched or expanded after obtaining a FISA court warrant.

And that warrant, opening the door to spy on Trump team member, Carter Page, was granted based on the notorious Trump dossier, compiled by ex-MI-6 agent, Christopher Steele.

But wait. The dossier was bought and paid for by the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton camp. And therefore, in effect, a political op, launched to win the election for Hillary, helped start the ball rolling against Trump and his supposed Russian connections.

That's bad enough, but that's not all.

The focus comes back to the Trump dossier. Was it fake or real? Was it accurate or cooked up? If it was fake, a whole pillar of the FBI/DOJ investigation of Trump -- including the Mueller probe -- collapses.

Many observers have thrown dirt on the dossier, but they are missing one point that stands out like a mountain on a clear day. I'll explain.

- Advertisement -

The Trump dossier: what no one is talking about

A British spy's fantastical story.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5