Secret House memo released: the fallout, the lies, and the bigger picture

By Jon Rappoport

From No More Fake News

From commons.wikimedia.org: NSA Spying-eagle {MID-243402}
NSA Spying-eagle
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA
The House Intelligence Committee's four-page memo has been released.

The hullabaloo about the memo unfairly "damaging the reputation" of the FBI and the Dept. of Justice is a joke.

The same types of Democrat ideologues who are spouting that line, now, were screaming at the FBI, decades ago, when COINTELPRO, the Bureau's op to place spies inside dissident Left groups across the US, was exposed. But suddenly, now, the FBI is pure as the driven snow, and its reputation must not be besmirched; otherwise, Democracy itself could collapse.

And in more recent times, the mainstream Left press, without an ounce of regret or remorse, exposed monumental fraud and incompetence at the FBI's vaunted forensic lab and stuck a dagger in its heart:

Washington Post, April 18, 2015: "The Justice Department and FBI have formally acknowledged that nearly every examiner in an elite FBI forensic unit gave flawed testimony in almost all trials in which they offered evidence against criminal defendants over more than a two-decade period before 2000...the cases include those of 32 defendants sentenced to death...Of those, 14 have been executed or died in prison..."

So forget the idea that the Left is valiantly trying to protect the FBI's reputation. The Left is trying to say Trump is a crook and a traitor; and whatever works toward that end -- including spreading praise on the FBI as a holy church -- is in the game plan.

At the heart of the House Committee memo is the charge, boldly expressed, that FBI/DOJ spying on the Trump team was launched or expanded after obtaining a FISA court warrant.

And that warrant, opening the door to spy on Trump team member, Carter Page, was granted based on the notorious Trump dossier, compiled by ex-MI-6 agent, Christopher Steele.

But wait. The dossier was bought and paid for by the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton camp. And therefore, in effect, a political op, launched to win the election for Hillary, helped start the ball rolling against Trump and his supposed Russian connections.

That's bad enough, but that's not all.

The focus comes back to the Trump dossier. Was it fake or real? Was it accurate or cooked up? If it was fake, a whole pillar of the FBI/DOJ investigation of Trump -- including the Mueller probe -- collapses.

Many observers have thrown dirt on the dossier, but they are missing one point that stands out like a mountain on a clear day. I'll explain.

The Trump dossier: what no one is talking about

A British spy's fantastical story.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5

 

Jon Rappoport has worked as a free-lance investigative reporter for over 30 years. He has written articles on politics, health, media, culture and art for LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, Village Voice, Nexus, CBS Healthwatch, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe.

In (more...)
 

David William Pear

(Member since Nov 29, 2014)


Thank you for a bit of sanity.

The left ceased to function when they did not object to the institution of the FISA court by the passage of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act of 1978 (FISA) in the first place. Where was the left when the Bill of Rights was being trampled into the mud then?

As you remind us, FISA came about to make legal what had be discovered and was illegal, namely domestic spying such as COINTELPRO. The left slept while the 4th Amendment in the Bill of Rights against illegal search and seizure was abolished.

Another generation of leftist were cowardly bullied after Edward Snowden revealed that the government was still illegally spying on the public. The head of national security James Clapper was caught telling a boldfaced lie to Congress and the left continued to sleep. Clapper and his bosses all the way up to Presidents Bush and Obama went unpunished and the spying continued.

Again the left had a chance to revive themselves but chose to play dead when the draconian "Uniting and Strengthening America by Fulfilling Rights and Ending Eavesdropping, Dragnet-collection and Online Monitoring Act" was passed with the Orwellian name USAFREEDOMACT, which should be the clincher tipoff that we are being screwed.

We have not had a functioning liberal class since the Church Commission back in 1975. That commission found that every president from FDR through to Richard Nixon had authorized spying and illegal acts by the government against the public.

We do not need to worry about "Putin undermining our democracy". We are doing that ourselves and the left sleeps.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 5, 2018 at 9:38:55 PM

Dave Turner

(Member since Jan 11, 2018)


Excellent perspective in the article. This is what real journalism looks like.

Submitted on Monday, Feb 5, 2018 at 10:44:07 PM

