The Cosmic Story: Saturn in Pisces

Renewing our Archetypal Terrain

Saturn Journeys Through the Sign of Pisces

from March 7, 2023 - Feb. 14, 2026





There are two archetypal energies at play when we look at planets in different signs. The planet is the action or archetypal energy in play, while the sign gives us the archetypal landscape where that action takes place.

In 2023, we'll see three big planetary energies (Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto) moving into new signs, so be prepared to flow with the changing energies.

The first shift will occur in early March, when the planet Saturn, the 'reality' principle, leaves Aquarius and moves into Pisces, the last sign of the zodiac, where everything dissolves back into the ocean of the Collective Unconscious .

Something big is coming to an end.

