The Cosmic Story: Saturn in Pisces
Renewing our Archetypal Terrain
Saturn Journeys Through the Sign of Pisces
from March 7, 2023 - Feb. 14, 2026
Saturn
(Image by upsidedown astronomer) Details DMCA
There are two archetypal energies at play when we look at planets in different signs. The planet is the action or archetypal energy in play, while the sign gives us the archetypal landscape where that action takes place.
In 2023, we'll see three big planetary energies (Jupiter, Saturn, Pluto) moving into new signs, so be prepared to flow with the changing energies.
The first shift will occur in early March, when the planet Saturn, the 'reality' principle, leaves Aquarius and moves into Pisces, the last sign of the zodiac, where everything dissolves back into the ocean of the Collective Unconscious .
Something big is coming to an end.
