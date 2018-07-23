Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez Rally Kansas for a Working-Class Politics That Stands Up to the Kochs

From The Nation

Thousands cheer a bold challenge to the billionaire class.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and New York Democratic congressional nominee Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez came to Kansas to prove a point. But it wasn't the point that political and media elites imagined.

When Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez stumped for congressional candidates James Thompson, a civil-rights lawyer from Wichita, and Brent Welder, a labor lawyer from Bonner Springs, they were not talking about outflanking ideological rivals or moving pieces on a political chessboard. They were talking about issues that matter to working Americans.

What sort of issues? The sort that Thompson and Welder have made central to their campaigns: support for Medicare for All health-care reform, for an expansive commitment to civil rights, for women's rights, for humane immigration policies, and for an economic-justice vision that is rooted in a commitment to worker-class empowerment.

Standing up for unions and their members in Kansas -- a so-called "right-to-work" state where Republican governors have shredded workplace protections and embraced the anti-labor program of the Wichita-based Koch family -- may seem like risky politics to some Democrats. But that's simply not the case. This is smart politics at a time when Kansans, like working people nationwide, are justifiably enraged by the scorching inequality that the favored politicians of billionaire conservatives Charles and David Koch have fostered in states across this country.

"I don't think the people of Kansas or the people of Vermont or the people anywhere in this country think that it is appropriate that a handful of billionaires like the Koch brothers can spend some $400 million in this 2018 election cycle to elect candidates to represent the wealthy and the powerful," Sanders said as he discussed Thompson's bid, "so I think a defeat of the Koch brothers, if you like, would be a very symbolic victory."

As thousands cheered in Wichita, Sanders shouted: "I believe that every state in this country where people are struggling for a decent life is a state that will fight for justice."

Ocasio-Cortez was preaching the same gospel, arguing before she arrived in Kansas that "an honest, grassroots, lobbyist-free movement for working-class Americans can work anywhere."

Ocasio-Cortez had her faith confirmed in Wichita, where she thanked an exceptionally enthusiastic crowd for showing her that "girls from the Bronx are welcome everywhere." The New Yorker hailed Thompson as "a candidate who cares for the needs of working-class people" and brought thousands of Kansans to their feet with a declaration that "wherever there [are] working-class people, there is hope for the progressive movement."

What Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez talked about in Wichita and Kansas City is a reversal of the equation the Koch brothers and their fellow donors put in place after the Republican "wave" election of 2010. Corporate-aligned governors and legislators, elected with strong support from the Kochs, moved immediately to attack public-sector unions and implement anti-labor legislation -- not just in Republican-leaning states such as Kansas but in historically progressive states like Wisconsin.

The fights of the past decade have created a "Which side are you on?" moment in America, and a new generation of candidates -- running in red and blue states -- has answered that question with an ardently pro-worker, pro-union politics.

Friday's visits by a pair of nationally prominent progressives to Wichita and Kansas City focused attention on the insurgent candidates in Kansas -- both of whom face August 7 primaries and, if they prevail, tough general-election battles with Republican incumbents. But Thompson and Welder were running on working-class issues long before they found themselves standing before thousands of cheering supporters at Friday's mass rallies.

As with Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez, these are some of the core issues that drew the Kansas candidates into politics. Thompson concluded his remarks in Wichita by urging working women and men to believe: "You are people who have power in this country. It's not the Koch brothers. It's not the big corporations."

Welder's message is the same. "I'm running for Congress because billionaires and giant corporations have too much control over our government," he declared, bluntly adding that "as a workers'-rights advocate and labor lawyer, I've spent my career fighting the giant corporations that rig the economy against workers and our community."

