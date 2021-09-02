 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/2/21

Sanctions result in human sufferings

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Message Mohammad Ala

Sanctions to bring about regime change should be considered a war crime. Installing corrupt dictators and military personnel in Latin America and the West Asia have resulted in human sufferings. This policy has been tried at least in 39 countries, Cuba 1898, 1961, and many other years, Philippines 1900, Panama 1903, Haiti 1915 and recently 2021, Iran 1953, 1978, Indonesia 1965, Nicaragua 1980s, Iraq 2001, 2003, Guatemala, Chile, Syria, Libya, Ukraine, etc. Given time, many citizens will suffer from economic sanctions.

In case of some countries, broad sanctions have constrained the ability to finance humanitarian imports, including medicines. Although medicines are not sanctioned, to pay for them are restricted.

Since media is controlled by interest groups, many facts about human sufferings are not revealed.

Imposing economic sanction are some of the wealthiest countries which in the past have colonized during which time, they brought hardship upon civilian populations, mostly elderly and children while looting helpless people.

International norms, and conventions, including the Geneva and Nuremberg conventions, United Nations Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, all prohibit sanctioning defenseless civilians, especially in times similar to Covid-19.

Sanctions should not be posed as an alternative to war. They are in fact the most severe form of warfare, deliberately targeting the most defenseless civilians children, elderly, and ill people.

In a time in human history when hunger and disease are solvable, depriving millions from getting basic necessities is a crime against humanity.

The policy of undermining independent countries has continued for 100+ years. For example, in 1960s, a declaration was made, to use every possible means to weaken the economic life in Cuba and other countries such as Chile and Venezuela.

Many writers on OEN have ignored the refugee problems because sanctions hurt them too. Afghanistan's occupation and destructions, have caused over five million refugees to escape to neighboring countries such as Iran which has heavily been sanctioned. The majority of UN members have been oblivious to economic and medical effects of sanctions on refugees.

The COVID-19 pandemic and global economic problems challenge all humanity. Economic sanctions block essential medicines and food killing millions of people. Sanctions on one-third of the world's population impact the entire world. All sanctions which violate international norms should end.

More about sanctions and international laws:

(1) The Case Against Economic Sanctions - Center for Economic and Policy Research (cepr.net)

(2) Happold, Matthew and Paul Eden, eds. 2016. Economic Sanctions and International Law. Oxford: Hart Publishing.

(3) OHCHR | Civilians caught in sanctions crossfire need Geneva Convention protection, says UN expert

(4) QuickLink: Violation of International Law and the UN Charter | OpEdNews

 

Iran, pronounced Eeran NOT Eye-ran...".> Hint: Italy: Eetaly not Eye-taly. Iran has been in the region properly termed 'West Asia' -- not the 'Middle East' for thousand of years.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Mohammad Ala

The majority writers on this site (OEN) have ignored the refugee problems because sanctions hurt them too. Afghanistan's occupation and destructions, have caused over five million refugees to escape to neighboring countries such as Iran which has heavily been sanctioned. The majority of UN members have been oblivious to negative effects of sanctions on refugees.

