SCOTUS: The Nuclear Option is Not Enough

From commons.wikimedia.org: Panorama of United States Supreme Court Building at Dusk {MID-71347}
Panorama of United States Supreme Court Building at Dusk
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))
On January 31, president Donald Trump nominated federal appellate judge Neil Gorsuch to fill a vacancy on the US Supreme Court created nearly a year before by Associate Justice Antonin Scalia's death.

More than two months later -- nearly 14 months since Scalia's passing and after 13 months of Republican stalling and refusal to even consider former president Barack Obama's nomination of appellate judge Merrick Garland -- the US Senate is finally set to vote on Gorsuch's nomination once it clears a final procedural hurdle (more on that below).

Unlike most politically engaged Americans, I have no strong opinion on the character or qualifications of Neil Gorsuch (or, for that matter, Merrick Garland). Because they're appointed for life, Supreme Court justices tend to develop minds of their own rather than slavishly fulfilling the wishes of the presidents who nominate them or the parties they claim affiliation with.

I do, however, have strong and very negative opinions on the melodrama attending the whole process.

Chief Justice John Marshall was nominated to his position on January 20, 1801. The Senate stalled, declining to confirm Marshall and pushing president John Adams to substitute someone else. The matter dragged on ... for seven whole days before a vote. Marshall took his seat on the court less than two weeks after Adams asked him to serve.

Two weeks in 1801, when news traveled at the speed of horse. Fourteen months in 2016-17, when news travels at the speed of light. What's wrong with this picture?

What's wrong with it is that the Senate is a dilatory, time-wasting, procedurally hidebound body that these days walks (at a snail's pace) every action of significance through multiple hearings in front of various committees before acting.

The final procedural hurdle I mentioned above is called "cloture." It's a vote to end debate, wrap the matter up and give Gorsuch the Senate's final, for real, thumbs up or (or down).

Under current Senate rules cloture requires 60 votes. Republicans, with a bare majority in the Senate and no hope of winning cloture, are threatening "the nuclear option" -- a rules change, which only requires a majority, to make cloture itself a mere majority vote.

I don't think the "nuclear option" is enough. I'm with MacBeth: "If it were done when 'tis done, then 'twere well It were done quickly."

Instead of changing the cloture rules, why not change the entire confirmation procedure? Put a hard deadline in the rules: On the tenth day following nomination, the nominee receives an up or down vote of the full Senate, period, no exceptions. Pre-vote committees get that long, and no longer, to do their jobs.

The Constitution calls for the Senate's "advice and consent" on presidential appointments, not for months or years of screwing around.


Read more at garrisoncenter.org/archives/10034
http://thegarrisoncenter.org

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.



The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Rob Kall

Comment by Rob Kall:

I published this but totally disagree. Sorry you feel such impatience. But some decisions deserve to require more than 50% plus one. Some decisions deserve a stronger majority of support before they are made. Appointing a supreme court justice to a lifetime position is one of them.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 2:31:17 PM

Thomas Knapp

Rob,


I'm glad and grateful that you publish material with which you disagree.


I have no problem with requiring super-majorities for anything and everything. In fact, I'd love it if all laws required 2/3+1 to pass and only 1/3+1 to repeal.


In this piece, I wasn't really trying to address majority versus super-majority requirements as such. What I was trying to address was timeliness as opposed to drawn-out theatrics.


If they want to create a 2/3 requirement to confirm a Supreme Court Justice, fine with me. But they should take the vote within a relatively short and hard-set timeframe.


Obama should not have had to spend almost the entire last year of his presidency without his appointee (Garland) receiving a vote. Trump shouldn't have had to wait two months for a vote on his appointee.


Confirm the appointee or refuse to confirm the appointee, and set any threshold you like for confirmation. But in 1800, SEVEN DAYS was considered "the Senate delayed." Fiven that it was 400+ miles from DC to Knoxville, Tennessee, there's a good chance that the news of Marshall's appointment didn't reach one of the state capitals prior to the Senate voting, but it was still considered a "delay." These days, news of a Supreme Court vacancy, a Supreme Court appointment, etc. reaches Tennessee's capital (now Nashville) in seconds or minutes, but taking TWO MONTHS to vote is considered reasonable.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 3, 2017 at 3:56:03 PM

