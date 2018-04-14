Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Russian monument in memory of 9/11

By       Message Siegfried Othmer       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 4/14/18

Author 39
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)
- Advertisement -

This is a good time to reflect on the beautiful monument that was built on the shores of New Jersey in commemoration of the events of 9/11. One large teardrop, appearing to form slowly, occupying a hideous crack where none should be in a human edifice.

How did this remarkable structure come to be? Russian artist Zurab Tseretelli came upon the idea as he walked the streets of Moscow and observed the grief on people's faces. This deep resonance of the Russian people with American agony was the inspiration for what followed.

Such a response came easily to the Russian people because of their own history of suffering. No people suffered more than the Russians at the hands of their own governments and of the Nazis during the twentieth century.

Let your gaze linger once again upon this gift, and see it as symbolizing our deeper human connection across superficial divides that can ever only have transient significance. Let us resolve to build upon that connection rather than be swept up in the accelerating drumbeat toward confrontation.

- Advertisement -


Harbor View Park 911 Memorial
(Image by Harbor View 911 Memorial)   Permission   Details   DMCA

(Article changed on April 14, 2018 at 20:03)

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Siegfried Othmer is a physicist who over the last 28 years has been engaged with neurofeedback as a technique for the rehabilitation and enhancement of brain function. He is Chief Scientist at the EEG Institute in Los Angeles.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Stranger in the South

The Path Not Taken

Re fitness to serve, we have things backwards

The Predator-Prey Society

Climate Change: Doubt is not Enough

The Populist Path Out of Partisan Stasis-- Light At the End of the Tunnel

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 