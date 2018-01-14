Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Re fitness to serve, we have things backwards

Reagan-Gorbachev shaking hands 1987
Reagan-Gorbachev shaking hands 1987
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))
When a quarterback is not in command of his usual abilities because of a concussion or illness, he may be replaced for a game or two or even lose his position. This is done independently of the man's level of fame and recognition. What counts is the ability to perform in the upcoming game or for the rest of the season. Likewise, when a corporate chieftain begins to show signs of slippage in his mental skills, he is readily replaced by his Board of Directors.

This mechanism is unavailable with majority or sole owners of corporations, leading to spectacles such as we have seen with Sumner Redstone and earlier with Howard Hughes. The problem is that people tend not to be good judges of their own declining abilities as they age. We all enjoy the benefit of the healthy illusion that allows us to focus on our abilities and look past our disabilities. There is a second problem, which is that access to power changes people, and typically not in a good way. It's yet another 'healthy illusion' that one's power status is confirmation of one's inherent gifts. So power seeks its own aggrandizement.

A similar set of problems is presented when we are dealing with elected or appointed government officials. We have the famous case of Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas, who was unaware of his manifest state of dysfunction after suffering a stroke. He insisted on continuing to be involved on court business, much to the consternation of his colleagues. Ronald Reagan's staff was concerned about leaving him alone with Mikhail Gorbachov at their meeting in Reykjavik, Iceland. Similarly, Donald Trump's staff was concerned about leaving him alone with Vladimir Putin for ninety minutes. In retrospect, it appears that Ronald Reagan was suffering from the initial stages of Alzheimer's while he was still President.

When we elect a President or a Supreme Court Justice is appointed, their basic neurophysiological functionality is assumed. The selection is made on higher criteria. When basic neurophysiological functionality comes into question later, the original selection should no longer have any bearing. When the President is no longer competent to execute the duties of his office he should be removed from his post. Perhaps he retains the title of the office to which he was elected, but he should not serve for the duration of his incapacity.

Presently we appear to be in a situation in which the unsuitability of the President to serve is fully evident to his own staff, and yet the staff is engaged in a project to preserve the Presidency of Donald Trump--almost irrespective of what that might entail in terms of the fortunes of the country. One is reminded of the movie El Cid, where the deceased general was propped up on his horse to lead his soldiers in battle--in the hope that his troops would be inspired and not notice the deficiency.

In principle, we have the Cabinet to serve as a kind of "Board of Directors" to remove the chief executive under the 25th Amendment. Unfortunately, the cabinet appears similarly engaged in preserving the Presidency of Donald Trump at all costs. It is as if we had crowned a king in the Middle Ages rather than elected a President in the 21st century. The President is our Chief Executive, and his service should be entirely conditional on ability to serve rather than the outcome of an election that occurred under very different circumstances. The election was qualifying, provided that other conditions also prevail.

There was a time when Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist was hospitalized for a spell, and during that stint he appeared at the front desk in his gown, asking to be discharged. That incident was an anomaly. Similarly, Nobel Prize winning physicist Richard Feynman once suffered a minor head injury, resulting in some bizarre behavior in subsequent weeks. But that condition subsided. Soon thereafter, he served competently on the Challenger Commission. We all live with the finite risk of such dysfunctions.

Most likely the decision to divest the President of his executive powers looms as large as it does because it is deemed to be permanent. In consequence, one looks for ever more unambiguous proof of his mental instability, and the bar is being set lower and lower as dysfunctional behavior is gradually 'normalized.' If President Obama had acted anything like Trump on a particular day, we would have had no doubt that he'd gone nuts. With Trump we're not so sure.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Siegfried Othmer is a physicist who over the last 28 years has been engaged with neurofeedback as a technique for the rehabilitation and enhancement of brain function. He is Chief Scientist at the EEG Institute in Los Angeles.

ML Ross

Author 95327
(Member since Aug 23, 2014)


The article repeatedly makes the concrete salient points that exceptions, standards are abandoned for Trump and people like him.

His Cabinet, GOP must support him or leave themselves vulnerable to answer for the laundry list of criminal acts (treason, bribery, theft) that demand jail sentences....

Only this orange lunatic can save them from responsibility to lady justice.

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 14, 2018 at 7:39:36 PM

Author 0
Burl Hall

Author 58753

(Member since Jan 22, 2011)


I can't even fathom that people did not realize the criminal and psychopathology of Donald Trump. I've known it since the 80's. How in the "dickens" did he ever wind up in office? Its like putting me in office. I know I shouldn't be in that office. Anybody that would vote for me would be a fool.

And then there is Trump. I actually believe that I would have been better than Trump. And, as I said, I shouldn't be in that position.

This is a great article. I also loved the comment of ML Ross.

I believe Trump may become an "awakener." In saying this, I mean we may become more awake regarding how we are being governed. Perhaps, then, we can get beyond the feudal systems that are run under the guise of corporations.

The corporations (banks included) are the rulers of this nation, and probably 75% (or more) of the world. This is a kind of a feudal system in which the landowners own the people, the land and, at this point, just about the entire planet.

I'm sure I will anger people on this...so be it. I would just counter, "wake up!"

It is time to make real change. What would that look like?

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 14, 2018 at 7:59:52 PM

Author 0
Indent
Lois Gagnon

Author 61784

(Member since Mar 21, 2011)


Reply to Burl Hall:

It would look like a total rejection of politics as usual coupled with mass mobilization in not just this country, but around the world. We need to organize this before the internet is totally made over into nothing more than a commercial tool of the 1%.

I see the rumblings of this in my area, but it is not happening fast enough. How do we speed things up? Maybe Trump will inspire that process with more insanity followed by the Dems sitting on their hands or even cooperating with his lunacy which some of them have been doing.

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 14, 2018 at 8:51:32 PM

Author 0
Indent
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008)


Reply to Burl Hall:

The problem, unfortunately, is that quite a few voters support what he is doing.

And that the Republican Party is deformed into a criminal enterprise.

And finally, that the general decline did not produce valuable alternatives, we were force fed Mrs Clinton.

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 14, 2018 at 9:09:40 PM

Author 0
IndentIndent
Richard Pietrasz

Author 6357

(Member since Jun 7, 2007)


Reply to BFalcon:

BFalcon is correct about the voters and Repubs. But it is very important to note the Dems are allied with the Repubs on almost all the major issues.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 15, 2018 at 12:25:19 AM

Author 0
Indent
Kenneth Johnson

Author 94318

(Member since Jun 24, 2014)


Reply to Burl Hall:

'The king is dead; long live King Pence!'

More than likely such an occurance would be accepted by the public as real change.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 15, 2018 at 2:47:23 AM

Author 0
Indent
Tom Huckin

Author 21051

(Member since Sep 4, 2008)


Reply to Burl Hall:

In recent months I have taken to describing today's America as a "neofeudal oligarchy." In view of the class-like nature of the corporate takeover you so well describe, Burl, I think that's an accurate description.

Yet such a description rouses intense opposition from my moderate liberal friends and the moderate liberal news sources they read. I've recently had two letters to the editor rejected by moderate newspapers because I used that term.

Why do you think that is? Why do otherwise reasonable people refuse to see this plain truth about what America has become?

Submitted on Monday, Jan 15, 2018 at 5:39:51 AM

Author 0
BFalcon

Author 28059

(Member since Dec 20, 2008)


  New Content

"In principle, we have the Cabinet to serve as a kind of "Board of Directors" to remove the chief executive under the 25th Amendment" is wrong.

They can do it but they are no "Board of Directors".

The Founding Fathers missed the possibility that the voters could be this ignorant to be stuck with this option.

But if we look at slate of candidates the last few elections it becomes more clear.

Many of them (most?) could not run a decent store.

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 14, 2018 at 9:12:53 PM

Author 0
Lew Liggett

Author 510528

(Member since Jan 14, 2018)


  New Content
...After viewing the Trump DACA meeting earlier this week , I must conclude that he is in complete control of his faculties. However , I do agree with the author that those individuals on the Supreme Court must also be subject to a similar evaluation. If those same standards are applied then how can one logically deny that Ruth Bader Ginsburg needs removal ?.....Lew Liggett

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 14, 2018 at 11:00:13 PM

Author 0
Indent
Richard Pietrasz

Author 6357

(Member since Jun 7, 2007)


Reply to Lew Liggett:

You might add the majority of SCOTUS on Bush v Gore and Citizens United. Both majorities based their decisions on either lying about the facts, or a flat earth society quality of knowledge of reality.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 15, 2018 at 12:28:56 AM

Author 0
Indent
Richard Pietrasz

Author 6357

(Member since Jun 7, 2007)


Reply to Lew Liggett:

Author 0
