OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 4/4/20

Russia Trip 2020: My Impressions and Experiences (Video Interview)

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)
First Published by China Rising Sinoland by Jeff J. Brown

Mother Russia Statue, Volgograd (i.e. Stalingrad)
(Image by oreshkinnn)   Details   DMCA

David William Pear Shares His Impressions and Experiences of Two Months In Russia. It's Not The Country and People the BLPM Blasts in Your Face. China Rising Radio Sinoland

Photo Gallery Link:

To enlarge go to link: David Pear's 2020 visit to Russia

(Image by Screen Shot China Rising)   Details   DMCA

Transcript of interview and links:

I am so happy to have David back on the show today. We have never met in person, but over the years of staying in regular touch by email, I consider him to be a good friend and a true comrade. He not only writes, but fights hands-on against Western capitalism and in support of social justice for the global 99%. Meeting him is on my bucket list, and the first pot of Russian tea is on me!

A little about David, before we get started.

David is a progressive columnist writing on economic, political and social issues. His articles have been published by OpEdNews (where he is also an active editor), The Greanville Post, The Real News Network, Truth Out, Consortium News, Global Research, and many other publications. David is active in social issues relating to peace, race relations and religious freedom, homelessness and equal justice. David is a member of Veterans for Peace, Saint Pete for Peace, CodePink, and International Solidarity Movement.

David is also a founding member of the Bioweapon Truth Commission and has contributed to its Global Online Library (www.bioweapontruth.com).

In 2017 David spent 3 weeks in South Korea researching the Korean War of 1950 to 1953. In 2016 David spent 10 weeks in Palestine with the Palestinian lead non-violent resistance group International Solidarity Movement. In February of 2015 he was part of a people-to-people delegation to Cuba with CodePink. In November of 2015 he was a delegate with CodePink to Palestine to show solidarity with Palestinians. David frequently makes people-to-people trips to Russia as a private citizen. David returned to Palestine for 10 days in March 2018.

David has a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the University of Maryland and attended classes at George Washington University for a degree as a Certified Financial Planner. He is a graduate of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania program for a degree as a Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA).

David resides in Clearwater Beach, Florida. His hobbies include boating, fishing, RV'ing and motorcycle touring. He is also a licensed skydiver (USPA-inactive).

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

David William Pear is a Senior Editor for OpEdNews.com, and a Senior Contributing Editor for The Greanville Post. David is a journalist, columnist, and commentator for TV and radio. His articles, essays and interviews have an emphasis on (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
David William Pear

(Member since Nov 29, 2014)
My deepest thanks to Jeff for interviewing me on my latest trip to Russia. It is a story that I have wanted to tell, but would not have been able to write so well.

I sincerely believe Russia wants peace with the US. She has reached out to the US many times over the past 100 years, only to be rebuffed by the US. We had a golden opportunity to create a peaceful world, have a "peace dividend", which would fund needed human needs at home and abroad. Sadly, the US neocon-imperialists destroyed that opportunity.

As Smedley Butler so rightly said, "War is a Racket". It is all about money and power. It enriches the few at the cost of the many. The resources spent on war could feed the hungry, shelter the poor, cure the sick, educate the ignorant, and save the planet for humans and all living things.

Thank you for reading and watching the interview.

Again, my gratitude goes out to Jeff J. Brown.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 4, 2020 at 2:53:36 PM

Author 0
