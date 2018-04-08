Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

Russia: The Spurned Lover Who Persists

By       Message Paul Craig Roberts       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 4/8/18

Author 12495
Become a Fan
  (407 fans)

From Paul Craig Roberts Website

From youtube.com: Putin, Russia and the West {MID-277153}
Putin, Russia and the West
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Documentary)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Is the Russian Foreign Ministry so brainwashed that it believes the US is a democracy?! A country in which 90%, if not more, of the people are dispossessed is a democracy?! A country ruled by a handful of private interest groups is a democracy?! The success of Washington's propaganda is extraordinary. Even the Russian government believes it.

Does the Russian Foreign Ministry not understand that the always delayed, always weak, and always complaining Russian response to the latest provocation from Washington simply convinces Washington that Russia is so desperate to be accepted as part of the West that the Russian government will put up with every insult?

All the Russian government has achieved is to convince Washington that the Atlanticist Integrationists in the Russian elite will sell out Russian sovereignty in order to be part of the West. This is why Washington's provocations, ever more absurd and insulting, keep coming. Raise the pressure on the Western-infatuated Atlanticist Integrationists, and they will move Putin aside. This is Washington's strategy, a strategy vindicated by the Russian government's lack of a meaningful response.

- Advertisement -

Is there no one in the Russian leadership who realizes that Russia must ignore the provocations, completely disengage from the West, and turn her attention to where the world is rising, which is in the East, not in the West, which is falling apart?

The Russian love affair with the West is truly amazing. The spurned lover, turned away again, again, and yet again, still persists. The US Ambassador to the United Nations can tell the assembled body that "Russia will never be America's friend" and that America will "slap them [Russia] when we need to," and RT sees in these hostile, contemptuous statements hope for improvement in US-Russian relations.

God help Russia.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Dr. Roberts was Assistant Secretary of the US Treasury for Economic Policy in the Reagan Administration. He was associate editor and columnist with the Wall Street Journal, columnist for Business Week and the Scripps Howard News Service. He is a contributing editor to Gerald Celente's Trends Journal. He has had numerous university appointments. His books, The Failure of Laissez Faire Capitalism and Economic Dissolution of the West is available (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Libya - The DC/NATO Agenda And The Next Great War

A Story...The Last Whistleblower

Pakistan TV Report Contradicts US Claim of Bin Laden's Death

The Road to Armageddon

American Job Loss Is Permanent

Author has requested that no comments be allowed on this content.