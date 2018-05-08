

Roseanne Barr interviewed at Jerusalem Post convention

This past weekend actress and comedian Roseanne Barr was a guest at the Jerusalem Post convention in New York City. In an onstage interview she said, "I hate BDSers." She was referring to the people who work in the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions movement that is attempting to end Israel's illegal and cruel occupation of Palestinian land in the Palestinian West Bank and in Palestinian East Jerusalem. The BDS movement is working to bring this important change through peaceful means.

During Barr's interview she made the root cause of the Israeli occupation and its brutal nature evident: Judaism. She did this when she was talking about the Jewish-American actress and producer Natalie Portman. Natalie Portman, who holds dual citizenship in the US and Israel, recently refused to go to Israel to accept the Genesis Prize. The Genesis Prize is considered the Israeli version of the Nobel Prize. The mission statement of genesisprize.org is:

"The Genesis Prize honors individuals who have attained excellence and international renown in their chosen professional fields, and who inspire others through their dedication to the Jewish community and Jewish values. The Prize, in the amount of $1 million, is endowed by the Genesis Prize Foundation and awarded annually. Through a worldwide nomination process, the Genesis Prize inspires unity throughout the global Jewish community and the State of Israel by recognizing the many faces and forms of Jewish nationhood in the modern world."

Natalie Portman said the reason she refused to go to Israel to accept the Genesis Prize was because she did not want to appear to be supporting Israeli PM Netanyahu, who was going to give a speech at the same event. Netanyahu is a notorious warmonger.

When asked how she would convince Natalie Portman and other Jews not to be critical of the Jewish state of Israel, Barr said she would use "Jewish history and Torah." She also said, "I think Judaism is the way."

Like Benjamin Netanyahu (Netanyahu holds Hebrew Bible studies), Roseanne Barr believes the Torah (the first five books of the Hebrew Bible/Old Testament) is a factual collection of ancient Jewish religious writings and the Word of God. The ancient Jewish clergymen who wrote the Torah claimed that God gave the Jews a gift of real estate in the Middle East for them to have for their Jewish state of Israel "for ever" (Genesis 13:15 among other places in the Hebrew Bible/Old Testament). Based on this article by Zionist Christian Pat Robertson, the allegedly divine gift of real estate that was to make up the Jewish state of Israel extends into parts of modern-day Iraq, parts of Syria, Lebanon and parts of Egypt. This belief in a Greater Israel based on the Hebrew Bible is a major objective of Israel. It is also openly embraced by US politicians from both parties who never tire of sacrificing American lives, limbs and tax dollars to the Jewish state of Israel for the benefit of their own personal political careers via the Israel lobby. Many US states actually have official resolutions endorsing the Hebrew Bible/Old Testament claim that God gave the Jews the real-estate gift. One example is the state of South Carolina. Its legislative resolution states:

"TO COMMEND THE NATION OF ISRAEL FOR ITS RELATIONS WITH THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND WITH THE STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA.

Whereas, Israel has been granted her lands under and through the oldest recorded deed as reported in the Old Testament, a tome of scripture held sacred and reverenced by Jew and Christian, alike, as the acts and words of God; and

Whereas, as the Grantor of said lands, God stated to the Jewish people in the Old Testament; in Leviticus, Chapter 20, Verse 24: "Ye shall inherit their land, and I will give it unto you to possess it, a land that floweth with milk and honey"; and

Whereas, God has never rescinded his grant of said lands; ..."

Barr simultaneously put her credulity and ignorance of history on display when she was complaining about how ignorant Jews who support BDS are regarding Judaism and its Torah. Barr said:

"When I first started to fight BDS... I just wanted to talk about Jewish history, and Torah, and our connection to this land that we've had for thousands of years. I'm telling you the truth, they know very little about it. They think it's something that happened in the '40s. They are not really all that educated. And when I would tell them 'well, do you know it says this and that? Do you know you're looking at the greatest recorded rebellion of a slave class of people that's ever been written?' -- they don't know anything about that either."

Barr must be referring to the Hebrew Bible/Old Testament Passover myth. According to this ungodly and foolish story, millions of Hebrews/Jews were being held as slaves in ancient Egypt. The Jewish god told Moses to do magic tricks before Pharaoh in order to frighten Pharaoh into freeing the Jewish slaves. HOWEVER, the Jewish god hardened Pharaoh's heart "that he shall not let the people go" (Exodus 4:21). There are a total of 11 times in the Hebrew Bible/Old Testament that it is claimed the Jewish god hardened Pharaoh's heart so he would not do what the Jewish god was demanding, freeing the Jewish slaves. Even South Park's Eric Cartman has a higher idea of God than that presented in the Bible and which is swallowed hook-line-and sinker by Roseanne Barr and anyone who believes the Bible's Passover horror story, as this video clip shows.

The fact is the ancient Hebrews/Jews were never held captive in ancient Egypt, and God did not go house to house killing the first born of the Egyptians and their animals (Exodus 12:12). It's pure religious nonsense. It's great to see that younger Jews are breaking free of Judaism. Perhaps young Jews are recognizing the truth to these statements by the American rebel and Deist Thomas Paine found in The Age of Reason, The Complete Edition:

"Is it because ye are sunk in the cruelty of superstition, or feel no interest in the honor of your Creator, that ye listen to the horrid tales of the Bible, or hear them with callous indifference?"

