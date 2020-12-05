Romanian Monolith is Third One to Disappear



Utah Desert Monolith.

(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Original image taken by Patrickamackie2 (Patrick A. Mackie)Cropped and colour adjusted by Chainwit.) Details Source DMCA



Update on the mysterious monoliths:

Three silver, metal, triangular shaped monoliths approximately 10-12 feet tall suddenly appeared in Utah, Romania, and California, sparking theories about art installations and internet memes about extraterrestrial contact.

The monolith in Utah was dismantled shortly after discovery, the process was captured by a photographer. The San Juan County Sheriff's Office had a bit of fun with a "wanted" poster.

The monolith in Atascadero, California was dismantled by a group of young men claiming to be Christians and replaced with a cross. Atascadero's mayor, Heather Moreno, said in a news release. "We are upset that these young men felt the need to drive five hours to come into our community and vandalize the monolith ... The monolith was something unique and fun in an otherwise stressful time."

And the monolith in Romania, discovered on Nov. 27 was mysteriously gone by Dec. 1.