General News    H3'ed 12/5/20

Romanian Monolith is Third One to Disappear

Utah Desert Monolith.
Utah Desert Monolith.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Original image taken by Patrickamackie2 (Patrick A. Mackie)Cropped and colour adjusted by Chainwit.)   Details   Source   DMCA

Update on the mysterious monoliths:

Three silver, metal, triangular shaped monoliths approximately 10-12 feet tall suddenly appeared in Utah, Romania, and California, sparking theories about art installations and internet memes about extraterrestrial contact.

The monolith in Utah was dismantled shortly after discovery, the process was captured by a photographer. The San Juan County Sheriff's Office had a bit of fun with a "wanted" poster.

The monolith in Atascadero, California was dismantled by a group of young men claiming to be Christians and replaced with a cross. Atascadero's mayor, Heather Moreno, said in a news release. "We are upset that these young men felt the need to drive five hours to come into our community and vandalize the monolith ... The monolith was something unique and fun in an otherwise stressful time."

And the monolith in Romania, discovered on Nov. 27 was mysteriously gone by Dec. 1.

 

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
b. sadie bailey

Author 56818
(Member since Dec 5, 2010)
Sounds like they knew the 5 men who dismantled it; they should be arrested, charged with vandalism, made to give it back or pay damages, and take down their cross. That is the trouble with extremist and fundamentalist Christians and religious fanatics in general - no tolerance for other beliefs or live and let live. They can't stand the thought of anyone else not believing as they do; a most intolerant bunch. Jesus (if he existed) would be rolling in his catacombs..

Submitted on Saturday, Dec 5, 2020 at 6:22:08 AM

