Power of Story Send a Tweet        
General News

Foreign Policy editor in-chief briefed Julian Lin of Taiwan Civil Government

By       Message Michael Richardson       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 5/30/18

Author 3874

Foreign Policy editor Jonathan Tepperman briefs Julian Lin of Taiwan Civil Government before her fraud arrest
(Image by Taiwan Civil Government)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
A Foreign Policy think-tank luncheon on Sept. 17, 2017, called Rethinking the Future of Asia, provided sponsor Julian Lin of Taiwan Civil Government with a briefing from editor in-chief Jonathan Tepperman. Lin picked up the tab for the event at a swanky restaurant and swapped business cards with Tepperman at the end of the briefing.

Foreign Policy boasts on its website that it is a "trusted advisor and a powerful convener for world leaders when the stakes are highest." Just now stakes are pretty high in Taiwan with the People's Republic of China aggressively pushing the name Chinese Taipei, the World Health Organization barring the island's representatives, and the recent arrests by the exiled Republic of China of the pro-American leaders of Taiwan Civil Government.

Tepperman has nothing to say about Foreign Policy's relationship with its sponsor Taiwan Civil Government or the fraud arrests in Taiwan of Roger and Julian Lin. Tepperman was happy to chow down with Lin paying the bill but is now unwilling to discuss what he advised her or how much TCG spent on the affair.

- Advertisement -

The Lins are being accused by the exiled Republic of China, now governing Taiwan, of committing a financial scam based on political ideology. A raid three weeks ago led to the arrest of seven including Roger and Julian Lin who remain held incommunicado in solitary confinement.

- Advertisement -

The lavish entertaining of media houses and federal litigation along with lobbying in Washington all point to hefty expenditures by TCG in pursuit of its agenda for Taiwanese independence. The spending does not appear to be the work of a scam artist which raises questions about the validity of ROC accusations.

Unfortunately for Julian Lin, her arrest has embarrassed Foreign Policy and now there is silence where instead there should be inquiries and statements. Instead of buying influence the TCG money has purchased avoidance.

Foreign Policy is not the only media house with no comment. POLITICO likewise held events sponsored by TCG and let Julian Lin speak from the podium but refuses to say how much the group spent. Foreign Policy will not discuss its sponsor vetting process, will not discuss Taiwan Civil Government, and will not report on the arrests. Roll Call Live is equally silent about TCG sponsorship of its events.

- Advertisement -

Taiwan Civil Government is a pro-US organization dedicated to obtaining Taiwanese independence with US assistance. The Lins have brought both the US and ROC into federal court seeking to overturn the Nationality Acts in Taiwan that deprived island residents of Japanese citizenship protections. An earlier federal lawsuit by Roger Lin resulted in the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia declaring Taiwan a "political purgatory" for its stateless residents.

If the validity of TCG's legal advocacy is at the heart of the ROC prosecution against the Lins and others then events like Foreign Policy luncheons should come into the discussion. The news organizations that took TCG money treated the group with a respectability accorded to legitimate and worthwhile organizations. If ROC allegations are spurious then the Lins need the presumption of innocence and the close attention of the media houses they sponsored.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Michael Richardson is a freelance writer based in Boston. Richardson writes about politics, law, nutrition, ethics, and music. Richardson is also a political consultant.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

J. Edgar Hoover personally ordered FBI to initiate COINTELPRO dirty tricks against Black Panthers in 'Omaha Two' case

Angela Davis Demands 'Omaha Two' Be Freed

FBI agents that spied on Martin Luther King also ran COINTELPRO operation against 'Omaha Two'

Did RFK's search for JFK's killers lead to his own murder?

FBI used United Airlines in planned COINTELPRO action against Black Panthers in 'Omaha Two' case

COINTELPRO prosecution of Black Panthers haunts Nebraska justice system while policeman's killers go free

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Michael Richardson

Become a Fan
Author 3874

(Member since Nov 30, 2006), 111 articles, 26 quicklinks, 81 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Jonathan Tepperman obviously likes to talk, why is he now silent?

Submitted on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 3:42:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 