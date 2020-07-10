ROBERT INLAKESH ON HIS DOCUMENTARY, "STEAL OF THE CENTURY: TRUMP'S PALESTINE-ISRAEL CATASTROPHE" Robert Inlakesh is a Documentary Filmmaker, Journalist, and Middle-East Analyst

Steal of the Century

(Image by Ithmus) Details DMCA

I recently spoke with him on his visits to Occupied Palestine and in particular his two-part documentary, "Steal Of The Century': Trump's Palestine-Israel Catastrophe" , the first part of which he released on June 5. Watch Part 1: # Twitter: @falasteen47 Facebook/Youtube: Robert Inlakesh Robert's Patreon

Eva Bartlett Social Media Pages:

Republished from Eva Bartlett In Gaza: Eva is a Canadian independent journalist and activist. She has spent years on the ground covering conflict zones in the Middle East, especially in Syria and Palestine. She is a recipient of the International Journalism Award for International Reporting. Visit her personal (more...)



The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help. If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW

If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content. Daily Weekly OpEdNews Newsletter

Name

Email

(Opens new browser window)