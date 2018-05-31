From Greg Palast Website

I was living in Hollywood, this was years ago, working as a sandwich-sign man, jazz drummer and a sperm donor. God knows why, but my girlfriend decided to try out for a film. This is about her encounter with Harvey Weinstein -- or, more correctly, one of the 120,000 Weinsteins trolling the arts.

[Caution: language not for the squeamish.]

Audition (for Harvey Weinstein)

"STICK WITH ME ON THIS:

"IF YOU WERE ON A DESERT

"ISLAND AFTER A PLANE CRASH YOU WOULD DO

"ALL THESE HORRIBLE THINGS.

"YOU WOULD EAT DEAD BODIES. YOU WOULD f*ck

"DEAD BODIES."

Why are we listening to this freak?

Because he is an EMPLOYER

and we are under-employed.

"YES YOU WOULD! WE WILL REVEAL IT ALL!

"THE WHOLE DARK HELL OF THE HUMAN SOUL!

"WE HAVE THE GUTS TO FILM IT AND I WANT TO

"KNOW IF YOU HAVE THE GUTS TO PLAY IT!"

What he wants to know is, are we willing

to play girl corpses

with our vaginas sticking up out of the sand.

The three other girls are from Iowa. They played "Sandy"

in the Lansing High School production of Grease.

They have glossies

and they are listening to this brain-damaged tarantula.

and I am listening to this brain-damaged tarantula.

But I am 8,000 years old. Yes I am.

So when we step out into the California storm,

and hear him screaming back in his production office,

my little sisters don't know that

I have psychokinetically twisted his eyes back into his head

and as his sockets drip blood and mascara, he is looking

straight into his own brain and he can't stop screaming.

That's the kind of thing you can do when you're 8,000 years old.

And you know what else I can do?

I can read flags.

