Response to Paul Craig Roberts, 'Is White Genocide in Our Future?"

Response to Paul Craig Roberts OpEdNews Op Eds article 8/17/2019 at 01:16:55, '"Is White Genocide in Our Future?"

Who is the "our", Paul Craig Roberts? It seems that you may be stoking identity favor with the racist super structure... perhaps you could be clearer about what is your point? Is your showing still slipping?... Too many shovelfuls of dirt being tossed on your oozing latent hostility to "identity politics"?

Here is a question of equal relevance: Does it rain on the plains?