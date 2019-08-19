 
 
Send a Tweet
- Advertisement -
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Response to Paul Craig Roberts, 'Is White Genocide in Our Future?"

By     (# of views)   1 comment
Author 63282
Message shad williams
Become a Fan
  (22 fans)

Flag of the United States.svg.
Flag of the United States.svg.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Response to Paul Craig Roberts OpEdNews Op Eds article 8/17/2019 at 01:16:55, '"Is White Genocide in Our Future?"

Who is the "our", Paul Craig Roberts? It seems that you may be stoking identity favor with the racist super structure... perhaps you could be clearer about what is your point? Is your showing still slipping?... Too many shovelfuls of dirt being tossed on your oozing latent hostility to "identity politics"?

Here is a question of equal relevance: Does it rain on the plains?

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

shad williams Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Now that I am in Massachusetts, I am discovering that there are still no left wing radical extremists to be found. That was an arrogant statement on my part especially since I was not looking for any.

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

What is moral about voting for Hillary?

NATO Nightmare: Russia-Germany Alliance

The Stupid f*cking sh*t for brains a**hole US Senator Inhofe from Oklamofohoma

It is time to instill some fear into the ruling elites and permanently remove them from human rule

Is there Evil in the World?

Stop Using The Facebook.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

shad williams

Become a Fan
Author 63282

(Member since Apr 13, 2011), 22 fans, 58 articles, 1 quicklinks, 2650 comments, 2 diaries
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Yes. Shall we allow our imaginations to run wild? White genocide? Really? Imagine how an "Apache, Commanche or hundreds of other decimated genocided originals might respond to PCR's trial balloon of a bs statement. Any other divide and rule psyops you want to releash?

Submitted on Monday, Aug 19, 2019 at 2:16:59 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 