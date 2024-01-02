Resolved: Work to preserve democracy



The key to a working democracy.

A friend of mine was talking recently about making New Year's resolutions and how it can be a futile or even delusional exercise (my words, probably misrembering his) since we rarely live up to them.

I agreed. But... there are resolutions and then there are Resolutions. So, this year I resolve to continue to try to (1.) maintain a healthful diet, avoiding food and drink that will harm, not help, this aging body to keep on aging in a healthy way, (2.) get more sleep, (3.) pay more attention to the garden, (4.) pick up a book, (5.) take all my vitamins, (6.) keep in touch with family and friends, (7.) walk more, (8.) argue less, (9.) be more patient with the dogs and (10.) learn a new language.

Ten ought to be enough and the key word was the first: "try." (That language thing was a rounding throw-in.)

Those are the first kind of resolutions. The ones we usually forget about around February. I will give them a good shot, but can't promise anything.

This year, though, I have another Resolution, one that I pledge to keep alive every single day: To do everything within my abilities to comment on the news and spread the truth as I see it, without fear or favor, until Joe Biden is re-elected president, Donald Trump is convicted and imprisoned and American democracy is saved from being tossed on the ash heap of history.

That's the story of 2024. That's how important I think the coming election and the four Trump trials are. In my opinion, the future of this country as I have known it is in peril and far too many of my fellow citizens apparently don't know or, worse, don't care.

I've given up on the "don't care" crowd. I presume they like where Trump, the Republican Party and the MAGAS are headed. Maybe they'll March off a cliff. Not caring is out of my reach.

Instead, I'm going to focus on the "don't knows," starting with, "Where the hell have you been the past eight years?"

Democracy requires participation, which means being involved in community, knowing who's running for office and voting for those whose views coincide with yours. Just blindly pulling levers by party or not voting at all got us where we are today,

"They" are not all the same.

There is a world of difference between Joe Biden, a decent, intelligent, caring, experienced public servant and Donald Trump, who is none of the above. And many Republican officeholders know this full well. They don't care. They simply want the votes of his followers. If you don't agree with him, don't give them yours. Let them march off that cliff.

It's that simple. We are a majority. If we all do our part to preserve our democracy, we will prevail. I resolve to keep reminding you. This year, it's that important.

By Bob Gaydos rjgaydos@gmail.com