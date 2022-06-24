 
 
Republicans Won't Stop at Roe

Republicans Won't Stop at Roe

(Image by Elvert Barnes)   Details   DMCA

Bans on abortion, birth control, and same-sex marriage are at stake in November's elections.

Overturning Roe v. Wade is extreme, but what's just as alarming is the logic Justice Samuel Alito used to justify it, which puts a whole range of other rights on the chopping block, too.

We enjoy many rights that are protected by the Constitution but not explicitly mentioned in it. One of these is the right to privacy. The Supreme Court has repeatedly ruled that the 14th Amendment's due process clause protects individuals' privacy against government interference.

In 1965, in Griswold v. Connecticut, the Supreme Court used privacy to make it illegal for states to ban birth control. In 1973, in Roe v. Wade, the Court used privacy to decide that women have broad rights to determine whether to end their pregnancies.

In 2003, in Lawrence v. Texas, the Court protected LGBTQ Americans from arrest and prosecution for engaging in consensual sex in the privacy of their own bedrooms. In 2015 in Obergefell v. Hodges, the Court legalized gay marriage.

These landmark court cases all rest on the principle that the Constitution protects the liberty of an individual to make decisions about certain private matters without government interference.

But in his leaked opinion, Justice Samuel Alito argues that since the Constitution contains neither an explicit right to an abortion nor an explicit right to privacy, Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided and must be overturned.

Alito's logic threatens all the other court cases that were decided based on the inferred right to privacy. That could give government a say over the most intimate decisions someone ever makes. Alito explicitly writes that his opinion overturning Roe v Wade "concerns the constitutional right to abortion and no other right." Should we believe him?

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley

Lance Ciepiela

Mitch McConnell - Caricature
Mitch McConnell - Caricature
(Image by DonkeyHotey) Details DMCA

McConnell has stacked the Court with right-wing activists. People who promised that Roe v. Wade was settled law, by the way. Those justices have fulfilled many conservative dreams this term and have ended much of what made this country great: A hard separation between church and state, the ability of states and cities to regulate gun violence, and last but most of all, a woman's right to choose.

Submitted on Friday, Jun 24, 2022 at 10:43:07 PM

Author 0
