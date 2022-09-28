 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/28/22

Regarding the consensus of sabotage to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines a thorough investigation must be conducted

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Nord Stream Gas Pipelines Have Been Attacked! Both Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea that connect Russia to Germany have been ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Nobody Special Finance)   Details   DMCA

Russian President Vladimir Putin shown with map of Nord Stream pipeline in the background revealing it was attacked.

As we know severe explosive damage to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines occurred on Monday in the Baltic Sea off the coast of the Danish island of Bornholm. There appears to be a consensus it was sabotage.

At this point "the US, Russia and most European governments have reserved judgment as to who might be behind Monday's explosion of both Nord Stream pipelines." [1]

However "former Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski had no such qualms " tweeting "Thank You USA".

In response to Sikorski "Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova asked if his tweet amounted to an "official statement that this was a terrorist attack". Moscow's Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitri Polyansky thanked Sikorski for "making it crystal clear who stands behind this terrorist-style targeting of civilian infrastructure". Yet Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wouldn't go as far as Sikorski calling it "an act of sabotage, related to the next step of escalation of the situation in Ukraine".

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen weighed in calling the incident "sabotage action" and warned "any deliberate disruption of active European energy infrastructure is unacceptable and will lead to the strongest possible response". To which Zakharova asked the EU who it intends to punish for the damage to the pipelines." This after Sikorski-now an EU lawmaker- had identified the US as the culprit behind the apparent sabotage.

Apparently President Biden warned in early February, before Russia began its military operation in Ukraine, that if Moscow acts against Kiev "there will no longer be a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it". Asked by a journalist to clarify his statement, "Biden responded: I promise you, we will be able to do that." [2]

So did Biden let the cat out of the bag in February stating what he'd do to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia attacked Ukraine? His statement was pretty clear.

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
