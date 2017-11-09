- Advertisement -

by Raymond Lotta

Setting the Record Straight on Communism and Socialist Revolution



This is probably the most popular and accepted "evidence" against communism. But it is totally unscientific and totally self-serving of the status quo. Bob Avakian (BA) has pointed to Marx's insight that all of human history has been one of the continuous transformation of "human nature." Societies change, and people's consciousness changes. The dominant notions of what "human nature" is--as projected and instilled by the superstructure (i.e., the institutions, culture, values, ideas, etc.) of any given society--change.

What makes human beings unique among all the species on this planet is what is known as our "plasticity." Instead of being born "hardwired" and only able to stick to the same behavioral patterns over and over again, humans are born with a tremendous potential to constantly change and adapt to new circumstances and to learn new things through the course of their lives--especially through changing those circumstances and in interaction with other people. BA points out that human beings have "the ability to respond in a variety of ways to things, and the ability to change how they see and respond to things when they change their conditions and change themselves in dialectical relation to that."

- Advertisement -

Cooperation has been absolutely necessary to the development of human society. For example, in early primitive hunting and gathering societies prior to the emergence of classes, humans could not exist a day without cooperation to fend off threats of nature, from wild animals, to dangers of weather and habitat, etc. And that is true for most of human history. There is no human survival without various forms of cooperation. For example, the human baby requires the help and care of others. You can't run a nursery school or kindergarten without forms of cooperation. Modern society could not survive without complex webs of interlinked production requiring that people actually work together worldwide. So people are fully capable of cooperating and of organizing societies around that cooperation. But currently, this cooperation all exists within a framework of private ownership and competitive struggle within the system of capitalism-imperialism.

Capitalism is organized around private ownership and competition and the private accumulation of wealth. It has not always been that way--but it is in this epoch (i.e., period of history), and this economic reality of capitalism pervades every aspect of human existence--the social relations, the institutions and the values.

Because this system is organized around the competitive accumulation of wealth based on exploitation and oppression, it measures and rewards according to standards that further that exploitation. So values of competition, greed, individualism, and "looking out for number one" are constantly promoted and reinforced until they seem "natural."

- Advertisement -

Stop and think how ridiculous this logic is. In reality, human beings are capable of a wide range and variety of behaviors including rape, murder, genocide... but also compassion, sacrifice for the greater good, and altruism (i.e., selflessly helping others even if at risk to oneself). So, you say, socialism goes against "human nature." But then why have laws and regulations against murder and rape in capitalist society, aren't you legislating against "human nature"?

And there is the reality of socialized production, the fact that world humanity is more dependent than ever on the objectively interlinked efforts of millions of human beings. The goods; the services; the infrastructure; the science, medicine, and technology of today's world all depend on cooperation. All this stands out especially in times of natural disasters like during earthquakes and hurricanes. Never has the notion of the "self-made individual" been more absurd yet more widely embraced.

To make this more concrete: We can look at China as a kind of "social-historical" laboratory of how "human nature" can radically change for the better... but also go backward for the worse.

China's socialist revolution of 1949-1976 changed all of this. It became possible to develop an economy to serve the needs of the people. Resources were used for the benefit of society and the advance of the world revolution. New social institutions and revolutionary culture promoted cooperation and working for the betterment of humanity. People were measuring their lives and evaluating the actions of others through the lens of "serve the people." Not that it was perfect or without problems. But a new ethos took hold. People changed... and were changing themselves.

- Advertisement -

But in 1976, new capitalist forces staged a counter-revolution and came to power. They restored the old dog-eat-dog economic relations of capitalism. They promoted the slogan "to get rich is glorious." This is the China of today. People are competing for jobs, housing, and everything... with the lure of some "getting ahead." People, and the dominant values, have changed again... back to the old "me against you" and "everyone for him/herself." Not because some unchangeable human nature reasserted itself--but because society has changed back to capitalism!

A socialist economic system--because it is organized around social need as opposed to private profit--calls forth, reinforces, and makes possible new collective and cooperative ways that people can interact. And socialist society promotes values of cooperation and maximizing people's ability to contribute to a liberating society and the emancipation of humanity. A socialist society can tap the potential of socialized production towards creating a society free of exploitation and scarcity.

Drawn from talks, interviews, and writings of Bob Avakian:

*The Problem, the Solution, and the Challenges Before Us. Summer 2017.

Next Page 1 | 2