Power of Story
Refuting the Biggest Lies About Communism, Lie #1: Human nature undermines and invalidates the aims of communism...

by Raymond Lotta

Setting the Record Straight on Communism and Socialist Revolution

LIE #1: Human nature undermines and invalidates the aims of communism, no matter how noble are its principles, or how sincere are the intentions of its advocates.

This is probably the most popular and accepted "evidence" against communism. But it is totally unscientific and totally self-serving of the status quo. Bob Avakian (BA) has pointed to Marx's insight that all of human history has been one of the continuous transformation of "human nature." Societies change, and people's consciousness changes. The dominant notions of what "human nature" is--as projected and instilled by the superstructure (i.e., the institutions, culture, values, ideas, etc.) of any given society--change.

People, Society, and Consciousness Change

What makes human beings unique among all the species on this planet is what is known as our "plasticity." Instead of being born "hardwired" and only able to stick to the same behavioral patterns over and over again, humans are born with a tremendous potential to constantly change and adapt to new circumstances and to learn new things through the course of their lives--especially through changing those circumstances and in interaction with other people. BA points out that human beings have "the ability to respond in a variety of ways to things, and the ability to change how they see and respond to things when they change their conditions and change themselves in dialectical relation to that."

Cooperation has been absolutely necessary to the development of human society. For example, in early primitive hunting and gathering societies prior to the emergence of classes, humans could not exist a day without cooperation to fend off threats of nature, from wild animals, to dangers of weather and habitat, etc. And that is true for most of human history. There is no human survival without various forms of cooperation. For example, the human baby requires the help and care of others. You can't run a nursery school or kindergarten without forms of cooperation. Modern society could not survive without complex webs of interlinked production requiring that people actually work together worldwide. So people are fully capable of cooperating and of organizing societies around that cooperation. But currently, this cooperation all exists within a framework of private ownership and competitive struggle within the system of capitalism-imperialism.

Capitalism and the Logic of "Look Out for Number One"

Capitalism is organized around private ownership and competition and the private accumulation of wealth. It has not always been that way--but it is in this epoch (i.e., period of history), and this economic reality of capitalism pervades every aspect of human existence--the social relations, the institutions and the values.

Because this system is organized around the competitive accumulation of wealth based on exploitation and oppression, it measures and rewards according to standards that further that exploitation. So values of competition, greed, individualism, and "looking out for number one" are constantly promoted and reinforced until they seem "natural."

Stop and think how ridiculous this logic is. In reality, human beings are capable of a wide range and variety of behaviors including rape, murder, genocide... but also compassion, sacrifice for the greater good, and altruism (i.e., selflessly helping others even if at risk to oneself). So, you say, socialism goes against "human nature." But then why have laws and regulations against murder and rape in capitalist society, aren't you legislating against "human nature"?

And there is the reality of socialized production, the fact that world humanity is more dependent than ever on the objectively interlinked efforts of millions of human beings. The goods; the services; the infrastructure; the science, medicine, and technology of today's world all depend on cooperation. All this stands out especially in times of natural disasters like during earthquakes and hurricanes. Never has the notion of the "self-made individual" been more absurd yet more widely embraced.

How the Revolution in China Radically Changed "Human Nature" for the Better

To make this more concrete: We can look at China as a kind of "social-historical" laboratory of how "human nature" can radically change for the better... but also go backward for the worse.


A socialist economic system--because it is organized around social need as opposed to private profit--calls forth, reinforces, and makes possible new collective and cooperative ways that people can interact. Here people's communes organized a collective k
(Image by Chinese book '10th Anniversary Photo Collection of the People's Republic of China 1949-1959' published by 10th Anniversary Photo Collection of the People's Republic of China Editorial Committee)   Permission   Details   DMCA
In 1949, the Chinese revolution came to power. Mao Zedong led hundreds of millions to stand up, and put an end, to centuries of exploitation, crushing poverty, and hopelessness. Peasants in the countryside had lived under the dominance of cruel landlords. During famines and bad years, many had to eat leaves and bark, and even sell children to meet debt obligations. It was a horrific struggle for survival in the cities as well--with people desperately scratching out a living and pitted against each other in a society where resources were controlled by an exploiting minority.

China's socialist revolution of 1949-1976 changed all of this. It became possible to develop an economy to serve the needs of the people. Resources were used for the benefit of society and the advance of the world revolution. New social institutions and revolutionary culture promoted cooperation and working for the betterment of humanity. People were measuring their lives and evaluating the actions of others through the lens of "serve the people." Not that it was perfect or without problems. But a new ethos took hold. People changed... and were changing themselves.

But in 1976, new capitalist forces staged a counter-revolution and came to power. They restored the old dog-eat-dog economic relations of capitalism. They promoted the slogan "to get rich is glorious." This is the China of today. People are competing for jobs, housing, and everything... with the lure of some "getting ahead." People, and the dominant values, have changed again... back to the old "me against you" and "everyone for him/herself." Not because some unchangeable human nature reasserted itself--but because society has changed back to capitalism!

A socialist economic system--because it is organized around social need as opposed to private profit--calls forth, reinforces, and makes possible new collective and cooperative ways that people can interact. And socialist society promotes values of cooperation and maximizing people's ability to contribute to a liberating society and the emancipation of humanity. A socialist society can tap the potential of socialized production towards creating a society free of exploitation and scarcity.

~~~~~~~~ Sources

Drawn from talks, interviews, and writings of Bob Avakian:

*The Problem, the Solution, and the Challenges Before Us. Summer 2017.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

http://revcom.us

Revolution newspaper/revcom.us, the voice of the Revolutionary Communist Party, provides the foundation, guideline, and organizational scaffolding for the whole process of carrying out our strategy for revolution. Through publishing works of Bob (more...)
 

Series: "Refuting the Biggest Lies Against Communism"

View All 1 Articles in "Refuting the Biggest Lies Against Communism"
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Kenneth Johnson

(Member since Jun 24, 2014)


  New Content

Communism is the enemy of Capitalism.

Capitalism is represented by our Flag.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 9, 2017 at 7:18:00 PM

SHESHU BABU

(Member since May 19, 2017)


  New Content
Capitalist media in the west spread concocted lies and fear among the common people about communism and socialism. Media magnified even small flaws in the communist system. The USA corporates felt that they cannot thrive if socialism and communism gains popularity. Even Joan Robinson, a staunch capitalust supporter, had to aplaud Mao cultural revolution after visits and careful concrete analysis

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 7:46:28 AM

Gary Williamson

(Member since Sep 16, 2017)


  New Content

"In 1949, the Chinese revolution came to power. Mao Zedong led hundreds of millions to stand up, and put an end, to centuries of exploitation, crushing poverty, and hopelessness."

Really?:

What comes out of this massive and detailed dossier is a tale of horror in which Mao emerges as one of the greatest mass murderers in history, responsible for the deaths of at least 45 million people between 1958 and 1962. It is not merely the extent of the catastrophe that dwarfs earlier estimates, but also the manner in which many people died: between two and three million victims were tortured to death or summarily killed, often for the slightest infraction. When a boy stole a handful of grain in a Hunan village, local boss Xiong Dechang forced his father to bury him alive. The father died of grief a few days later. The case of Wang Ziyou was reported to the central leadership: one of his ears was chopped off, his legs were tied with iron wire, a ten kilogram stone was dropped on his back and then he was branded with a sizzling tool -- punishment for digging up a potato.

The discriminate killing of 'slackers', 'weaklings' or otherwise unproductive elements increased the overall food supply for those who contributed to the regime through their labour. As report after report shows, food was also used as a weapon. Throughout the country those who were too ill to work were routinely cut off from the food supply. The sick, vulnerable and elderly were banned from the canteen, as cadres found inspiration in Lenin's dictum: 'He who does not work shall not eat.'

As the minutes of leadership meetings show, Mao was aware of the extent of the famine. At a secret gathering that took place in Shanghai on March 25th, 1959, Mao specifically ordered the party to procure up to one third of all grain. He announced that: 'When there is not enough to eat people starve to death. It is better to let half of the people die so that the other half can eat their fill.'

Communism somehow good? Not so much.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 5:15:47 PM

Carol R Campbell

(Member since May 4, 2012)


Reply to Gary Williamson:   New Content

A little knowledge can be a dangerous thing! The 4 years you talk about, [1958-1962] were the years of the Cultural Revolution - led not by Mao, but by his much younger wife, and 3 other fanatics. Mao himself, while still alive, was possibly suffering from Dementia, as many elderly who have lived long, difficult lives do. His Wife was a young, beautiful, Actress who quite possibly seduced Mao; much as the advertisements for Cialis [See Alice?], have seduced many aging men who fear a loss of sexual power and will do anything to recover it.

When that 'Revolution' was over, the Gang of Four were arrested, and may have been executed for their actions, I can't remember. Only Mao was revered and still is, for leading the Long March during the '30s and WW2 - Starting out by fighting the War Lord Chiang Kai-Shek, and finishing up against the Japanese. Then Mao exiled the Capitalists, who expected to colonize all of China again, by defeating Chiang Kai-Shek. Chaing fled to Taiwan with the help of the Americans.

There is a similar episode in US History that is ignored by the Majority of History Books which laud President Woodrow Wilson as a 'Liberal Democrat - even though he was nothing more than a typical Southern Democrat who turned his back of the Working Class, Peace, and Freedom, after he was elected. He was fortunate enough to suffer a mild [?] stroke during the negotiations of the Versailles Treaty. With the aid of his Loving Wife, and his Texas Buddy, Colonel House, his deterioration was hidden long after his retirement from the Presidency.

They had to continue that farce because of both the 1919 Treaty, and the Campaign to get the Senate to approve the League of Nations. That effort failed, without a healthy ex-President still capable of pounding 'the Bully Pulpit'. The US was never a Member of the League of Nations.

Another apt comparison, would be to blame Fidel for The Special Period - So called because the collapse of trade with the USSR led to the collapse of the Cuban Economy, and Famine. The blame for the hard times is correctly placed at the feet of the US. The 1961 Trade Boycott by the US bans all foreign vessels from visiting Cuba, or any Country doing business with Cuba, including International Banks, from dealing with the US. It almost destroyed the Cuban Revolution in the early 1990s.

Instead, with the cooperation of the Cuban People, Fidel, and Raul, and the people, completely re-organized the Cuban Economy and Agriculture. This has resulted in a Country that has built a thriving domestic Organic, NGO, Agriculture; cut the dependency on Fossil Fuels; encouraged Pharmaceutical Developmental Research, at the Cuban Medical Universities; plus a growing Tourism Industry.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 9:41:53 PM

Leslie Johnson

(Member since Dec 9, 2014)


  New Content
Boy, I read the comments below and just shake my head. While 'we' bash communism and socialism, I'm forced to ask "so how has capitalism worked for us?" Having lived and worked in both a communist and socialist country, I can honestly say I was not witness to gross poverty or greatly oppressed people. I have seen that here in the states, however. We are relatively well isolated from the world here, and, as such, subject to whatever the powers that be tell us. And, you must admit, they are caught in lies which, in theory, should mean everything they say should be suspect, especially when the rhetoric is 'we're good, they're bad'. Just saying.....

Submitted on Friday, Nov 10, 2017 at 10:46:25 PM

