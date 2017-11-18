Power of Story
Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Refresh  
OpEdNews Op Eds

Bob Avakian: Which System, Capitalism or Communism, Is the Nightmare for Humanity?

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Revolution Newspaper     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 509710
Become a Fan
  (3 fans)
- Advertisement -

In today's world, the reality stands out: A better world IS possible!


Which System, Capitalism or Communism, Is the Nightmare for Humanity? A clip from BA Speaks: REVOLUTION -- Nothing Less! In the fall of 2012, Bob Avakian gave a series of talks in different cities. This excerpt is from a film of one of those talks.
(Image by YouTube, Channel: RevolutionTalk)   Permission   Details   DMCA


- Advertisement -
Which system, capitalism or communism, is the real nightmare for humanity?

This is an excerpt from the film BA Speaks: Revolution--Nothing Less!, a film of a talk given by Bob Avakian in the fall of 2012. Watch the full film and other selected clips here.

"Yes, this is a film, but that is not its essence. This is a daring, substantive, scientific summoning to revolution. 6+ hours that can change how you see the world and what you do with the rest of your life."

- Advertisement -
-- From one of the filmmakers
- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

http://revcom.us

Revolution newspaper/revcom.us, the voice of the Revolutionary Communist Party, provides the foundation, guideline, and organizational scaffolding for the whole process of carrying out our strategy for revolution. Through publishing works of (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting
Series: "Refuting the Biggest Lies Against Communism"

Refuting the Biggest Lies About Communism, Lie #1: Human nature undermines and invalidates the aims of communism... (Article) (# of views) 11/09/2017
View All 2 Articles in "Refuting the Biggest Lies Against Communism"
Total Views for the Series: 1100   

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Refuting the Biggest Lies About Communism, Lie #1: Human nature undermines and invalidates the aims of communism...

Refuting the Biggest Lies About Communism, Lie #2. It Resorts to State Violence and Mass Killing to Enforce Its Ideals

This Week Trump's Maniacal Foreign Policy Gets More Momentum, Not Less

Bob Avakian: The Trump Pence Regime Must GO!

A Question, A Challenge for Paul Krugman, And All Those Concerned About the Future of Humanity

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 