OpEdNews Op Eds

The Murder of Markeis McGlockton and the Epidemic of White Supremacist Assaults on Black People Sweeping America

opednews.com Headlined to H2 8/7/18

On July 19, Markeis McGlockton, a 28-year-old Black man and his five-year-old son were in a convenience store in Clearwater, Florida, when he heard his girlfriend Britany Jacobs and two other young children were being accosted in their car parked outside. Michael Drejka, an older white man, was aggressively berating Jacobs for being in a handicapped parking place.

Markeis came out, saw what was going on, and shoved Drejka, who fell down. Drejka was unhurt, and Markeis was moving away and clearly didn't have a weapon, but Drejka pulled a gun and shot Markeis dead. Pinellas County police refused to press charges against Drejka because they claimed Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law gave him the right to "defend" himself--never mind this white f*ck is a racist who'd previously threatened to kill a Black truck driver over the parking spot.

Watch the video, and if your blood isn't boiling, watch it again.

There's the insult of "justifiable homicide," and now "it's not about race, it's about self-defense" when it's plain for anyone with eyes to see that "stand your ground" is about giving white people a license to murder Black people. Does anyone think Black people with guns are treated the same as white people with guns?

What other law makes the killer's self-described "state of mind" determine guilt or innocence? Well, there's one other place--when pigs murder someone and then claim they "feared for their lives." This went down--yet again--in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on July 23: A 31-year-old Black man, Thurman Blevins, was murdered by police as he was running away, fearing for his life, begging the cops not to kill him. A week later, the prosecutor announced the pigs wouldn't be charged.

The National Epidemic of White Supremacist Assaults on Black People

These are but two examples of the epidemic of official and unofficial white violence against Black and Brown people sweeping America.

On July 23, two young sisters, Nia and Letifah Wilson, were stabbed for no apparent reason, other than being Black, by a white man outside a BART station in Oakland, California. Nia, 18 years old, had her throat slit and died.

On July 9, Crystle Galloway, a 30-year-old Black woman, died of a stroke five days after Hillsborough County, Florida, paramedics refused to take her by ambulance to a hospital (or check her vital signs) because they said she couldn't afford it.

A recently released video from October 2017 shows Louisiana police strangling Armando Frank, a 44-year-old Black man, to death--simply for asking to see an arrest warrant before they took him into custody!

Then there are the countless examples of everyday racist assaults, confrontations, and siccing pigs on Black people. Just to name some of these, and just from the past month:

  • On July 4, Jasmine Edwards was swimming in her own residential neighborhood pool in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, when a white man called police on her for supposedly not belonging there.
  • On July 24, Charles Lovett was followed to his home in Columbus, Ohio, by a white man who claimed he'd been cut off in traffic and then parked in Lovett's driveway shouting racist abuse at him.
  • On July 25, Darsell Obregon ducked into the entryway of a Brooklyn building to avoid the rain while she waited for a car service, only to have one of the residents call the cops on her because she looked "suspicious."
  • On July 29, Erika Martin, a young Black woman, was giving food to a homeless man in a Safeway parking lot in Mountain View, California, when employees called the pigs, accusing her of shoplifting--even though she hadn't even been inside the store.
  • On July 31, Oumou Kanoute was eating lunch at Smith College in Northhampton, Massachusetts, where she's a student; an employee called police because she supposedly looked like a "suspicious black male" who was "out of place." "All I did was be Black," Kanoute said.

This violent white supremacy is being openly celebrated--and further organized--by "alt-right" Nazis and white supremacists who held rallies in Portland, Oregon, on Saturday, August 4 and Berkeley, California, on Sunday to commemorate the one-year anniversary of their murderous fascist rampage in Charlottesville, Virginia. Both protests were marked by the fascists being greatly outnumbered by a wide range of anti-fascist, anti-racist protesters--including in the Bay Area from Revolution Books and Refuse Fascism--and by the police protecting the Nazis and attacking protesters!

Last year's "Unite the Right" gathering in Charlottesville was an outrage during which anti-Nazi/white supremacist protestor Heather Heyer was murdered and dozens of other courageous protesters were assaulted by these Nazis. The fact that these fascists are celebrating this now shows they are deadly serious about spreading fascism and violently assaulting those who stand in their way.

And the fact that Trump continues to incite hate-filled white supremacy--through racist tweets, KKKampaign rallies, and official actions--and has refused to ever directly condemn the alt-right/Nazi crimes at Charlottesville shows that all this putrid, dangerous white-supremacist sh*t is being backed up from the highest offices of the land.

None of this can be allowed to stand!

 

opednews.com


Revolution newspaper/revcom.us, the voice of the Revolutionary Communist Party, provides the foundation, guideline, and organizational scaffolding for the whole process of carrying out our strategy for revolution.
 

5 people are discussing this page, with 16 comments

Bill Johnson

  New Content

Racism is a 2 way street and today black people shoot and kill more humans than any other race. According to official FBI statistics more than twice the number of white people. Just this year 3 black males and one black female drove their car into a Casselberry park. 3 black males wearing gang colors got out of car parked at park entrance. 1 black male walked over to a car with white kids inside opening fire on unarmed innocent children killing 17 year old Bryce Williams. Witnesses said there was no connection between killers and white kids. This was a racist hate crime probably gang initiation. This sort of thing is increasing across America. Both sides will have to come to the table. If not, then expect racist warfare to continue. I see no end in sight. Not possible when we have democrat party stirring the pot on purpose pitting race against race. How about publicizing the other side and do something about it. Harassing one side will never solve the problem. Democrats will continue to stir the pot and more people will die needlessly. The 4 black murderers of Bryce Williams has not been caught that I know of. And I believe more than just those 4 are involved or know about it. How would you like to meet those 4 black killers? You democrats would probably excuse their crimes and praise them or something like democrats do supporting known murderers and cop killers. Sad to say it but this country is devolving into a hate filled cesspool about to explode. Democrats will get the message one day that there are other ways to live on this planet different than the sick society democrats have built here. A house of cards... Both sides have to come to the table. That was the dream of one black man. America today is our worst nightmare coming true and democrats are largely behind social destruction. Democrats have given permanent victim status out and now use the division and prey upon this racial division for a career that will end one day. We have a right to live in predator free societies and the days of freedom and everyone has equal rights is coming to a brutal end because humans can't seem to handle freedom with responsibility and do not respect sovereignty of a people's right to choose their own way of life. So the point is democrats you are making things much worse and worse will come until the dust settles. In memory of Bryce Williams and the more than double like him murdered by democrats. We will not tolerate it much longer. Hurry up BRIC !

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 7, 2018 at 3:17:11 PM

Mark Skudlarek

Reply to Bill Johnson:

Boo!

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 7, 2018 at 5:08:23 PM

Bill Johnson

Reply to Mark Skudlarek:

See. You are part of the problem with zero solutions. Only one sided BS.


Its not working. Definition of insanity is doing same thing over and over and over while expecting different results.


That just described most of the democrat party.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 7, 2018 at 5:21:08 PM

Mark Skudlarek

Reply to Bill Johnson:

I aint no democrat, Homie. If you think repugnicants have "solutions," then I doubt you even notice the real problems.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 7, 2018 at 6:12:29 PM

Bill Johnson

Reply to Mark Skudlarek:

We do have solutions. You just won't like them. Remember when we played cowboys and Indians?


They say history repeats itself only next time it could be cowboys and democrats.


And I'm not your homie. My homies have my back. Democrats stab us in the back. If you are not with us you are against us.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 7, 2018 at 7:59:26 PM

Kenneth Johnson

  New Content

The article is slanted making it valueless.

Vicious thugs are in control of neighborhoods controlled by gangs. Neighborhood people are afraid to speak out and identify the perpetrators of these shootings, and for good reason. Life is cheap to these gangsters.

A shooting involving police officers is often captured on video, and subsequently slanted by the news, because (we all understand that) the 'victim' (who merely wanted to hijack the car and now is using any means possible to escape a lawful order to drop the gun) is really a basically good, kind, loving, wholesome kid who may have made one unfortunate decision.

On the other hand, a murder orchestrated by the thugs, if captured on film, would put the cameraman at extreme risk, since he would be shot down without a second's hesitation.

The gangs need to be eliminated, or they will take control of the nation as they have in Mexico where they have reached the point of having more assets than the government is willing to spend attempting to contain them.

Neighbors would rejoice the day gangs were eliminated from their neighborhood.

I don't know about you, but I'd rather have a 'pig' over for lunch than a gang member.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 7, 2018 at 4:33:43 PM

Mark Skudlarek

Reply to Kenneth Johnson:

So they are the choices? I can have a pig over for lunch, or a gang-banger?


Amerikans are retarded lot. They can only handle two choices at a time, and they are scared of their own shadows. They mean well, but haven't the nerve, or the wisdom to follow a good path.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 7, 2018 at 5:19:13 PM

Kenneth Johnson

Reply to Mark Skudlarek:

I have first hand experience of being tied up and having a gun, held by a Black thug, to my head with threats to shoot over and over again, for an extended period of time.

Don't explain to me your wisdom and ideals. Pedal it to those who are more naive.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 7, 2018 at 6:26:48 PM

Bill Johnson

Reply to Kenneth Johnson:

You are lucky to be alive. When I was doing my rounds in jails and prisons here in Florida as a literacy volunteer I ran into numerous gang members who all had the same angry chip on their shoulders fOr white people and that life was unfair and everyone else is to blame, but make no mistake cracker as I was called, when I get out I'm gonna get mine cracker. Y'all owe me. And I'm gonna take it. More than one told me leaving witnesses behind is why they were locked up and they won't make that mistake next time.


Prison is not rehab. It only makes a wiser, crafter criminal who takes no prisoners next time.


America has a bad growing problem that will end in conflict.


Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 7, 2018 at 7:55:15 PM

Mark Skudlarek

  New Content

"Pigs" is the operative word here.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 7, 2018 at 5:06:16 PM

Amy Schreiner

  New Content

If we're truly going to stop racism, we have to fight it no matter the source. And that means that the media have an obligation to point out black-on-white racism with the same gusto with which they label whites racist.

According to FBI data,in 2014, blacks murdered whites 446 times, while whites killed blacks 187 times. And remember, black Americans represent approximately 13 percent of the population, while whites represent 62 percent of the population, which makes the statistics even more disproportionate.

Racism is bad, racism is evil. But why does the media choose to focus only on white racism?

A media that only reports on white racism isn't trying to get to the source of the problem. By not reporting all the facts, it's obvious that the media has an agenda.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 7, 2018 at 7:11:33 PM

Bill Johnson

Reply to Amy Schreiner:

You are so right Amy.


The case I mentioned above about the senseless murder of Bryce Williams is a case in point.


Look at how the left wing liberal leaning Orlando Sentinel reported on this murder.


They were happy to make news of every detail except for one important detail they chose to omit. They never reported that the 4 murderers were all black. Left that detail out. Why?


If news is how we learn of these crimes how can any of us help to find the murderers if we are not provided with all important race identity.


What we have here is a cover-up. The left is hiding and protecting them from being fully exposed.


In other words this makes the Orlando slantinel complicit in helping to hide murderers by not providing important details on who they are.


Again, why???

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 7, 2018 at 7:42:37 PM

Lois Gagnon

  New Content

I do know about the Smith College case being from that area. There was no excuse for that employee singling out a black student taking her lunch break for someone who was out of place. NO EXCUSE! That was straight up racism and Smith College knows it has a problem. There have been numerous incidents of racist epithets scrawled in dorms and some black professors have left due to racial harassment. No excuse.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 7, 2018 at 9:22:57 PM

Amy Schreiner

Reply to Lois Gagnon:

There's no excuse for any type of racism, including racist black on white crime!

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 7, 2018 at 9:42:32 PM

Kenneth Johnson

Reply to Lois Gagnon:

It works both ways, and the media favors those cuddly minority folks.

Media can pick from thousands of single incidents every day, and spin them whichever way doesn't get some sponsor's panties in a wad.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 7, 2018 at 10:17:23 PM

Kenneth Johnson

  New Content

The detectives told us we were very lucky, as they usually kill people in this situation; however, the mental after-effects last about as long as death.

Of course, racism works both (and in many) ways. But, I can vouch for the fact that it's a mistake to pass racism off as a White issue.

Politicians prefer to not address race issues honestly, preferring to use the issue as a diversion. They have allowed themselves to become comfortable with their pretend economic system that works only for them. The movers and shakers are in for a very loud wake up call.

We libtards will extend our minority status indefinitely if we continue to believe that 'law enforcement' is the problem. No doubt, problems exist within the system of law enforcement, but that is an entirely different issue.

By the way, I live mid-city in a mixed neighborhood and have no plans of leaving. I like it here.

Submitted on Tuesday, Aug 7, 2018 at 10:10:21 PM

