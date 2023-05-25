 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Reason and Deism Can Help Protect Children from Pedophile Clergy

By   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Johnson


(Image by World Union of Deists)   Details   DMCA

In 2018 in the US state of Illinois, when confronted with the repulsive crimes of pedophile priests, the Roman Catholic Church via its dioceses in Illionois estimated that between 1950 - 2018, 103 children had been sexually abused and raped by Catholic priests in Illinois.

Based on an investigation conducted by the office of the Illinois attorney general, which was released today, the Roman Catholic Church is lying. The investigation found that 1,997 children had been raped and sexually abused by Catholic priests, not 103.

The unnecessary horrific problem of ungodly and unnatural sex-crimes against children in the Roman Catholic Church is a long-running and ongoing catastrophe. It has probably been going on since the start of Christianity and the Roman Catholic Church. One of the highest-profile cases in the US was centered in the Catholic Archdiocese of Boston, Massachusetts. It involved pedophile priests and the cover-up of their sex-crimes against children by the Catholic Church. In 2001 the Boston Globe released articles about their in-depth investigation into the sex-crimes and cover-ups by the Catholic Archdiocese of Boston. Subsequently a powerful film, Spotlight, was released, which covered the victims bringing information about what was going on to Globe reporters who investigated and who wrote the articles exposing the truth. One of the victims, while explaining to the reporters what happened to him, pointed out that he saw the priest as a representative of God and asked, "How do you say no to God?"

Pedophile priests are not limited to the US. One case in point is the ongoing crisis in Bolivia. The Catholic Church prefers to investigate sex-crimes against children committed by their own clergy itself. This article makes this clear. It states, "Pope Francis has sent one of his top sex crimes investigators to Bolivia at a time when the Andean nation is being shaken by an escalating pedophilia scandal involving priests."

Deism offers a way to protect children from pedophile clergy (pedophile clergy are found not only in the Roman Catholic Church, but in other religions, too). Regardless of which religion is involved, one thing they all have in common is the promotion of the false and irrational belief that the clergy are closer to God and have a better understanding of God than the rest of us. As the victim of the Catholic pedophile priest mentioned above pointed out, he looked at saying no to a Catholic priest as being the same as saying no to God. This false belief regarding the clergy being representatives of God is destroyed by reason-based Deism!

Deism teaches that none of the "holy" books/"sacred" scriptures are anything more than what they really are: the writings of ancient clergymen - God had/has nothing whatsoever to do with them. This, in and of itself, destroys the leverage pedophile clergy have over children. Any child who is aware of this fact would have a much better chance of protecting themselves from pedophile clergy.

In The Age of Reason, Thomas Paine pointed out the true Word of God when he wrote:

I believe it is only in the CREATION that all our ideas and conceptions of a Word of God can unite. The Creation speaks a universal language, independently of human speech or human language, multiplied and various as they may be. It is an ever existing original, which every man can read. It cannot be forged; it cannot be counterfeited; it cannot be lost; it cannot be altered; it cannot be suppressed. It does not depend upon the will of man whether it shall be published or not; it publishes itself from one end of the earth to the other. It preaches to all nations and to all worlds; and this Word of God reveals to man all that is necessary for man to know of God.

We owe it to the children, and to The Supreme Intelligence/God and to ourselves, to do our best to promote what is true and to expose what is false. This will truly give us a wonderful new beginning!

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Johnson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bob Johnson is a paralegal and a freelance writer in Florida. He was raised Roman Catholic, but after reading Thomas Paine's The Age of Reason, he became a Deist. In 1993 he founded the World Union of Deists and in 1996 he launched the first web (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Michele Bachmann Exposes the Deadly Superstitions of the Religious Right

Join the US Military and Die For Israel

Ronald Reagan: The Father of the Debtor Nation

Religious Right Attacks Elizabeth Edwards' Deism

Should Religions be Held Accountable for Their Promises?

Was C.S. Lewis, Author of Mere Christianity, an Intellectual?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bob Johnson

Become a Fan
(Member since Jan 15, 2010), 10 fans, 169 articles, 442 comments, 6 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Letting kids know that the clergy are not closer to God than anyone else and that the clergy do not have knowledge about God that other people do not have, enables children to better protect themselves from pedophile clergy.

God Gave Us Reason, Not Religion! Bob Johnson
www.deism.com

Submitted on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 5:12:48 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend