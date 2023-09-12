 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/12/23

Random thoughts on an few issues happening today

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Rambling Joe Biden Abruptly Cut Off During Speech 'Rambling Joe Biden Abruptly Cut Off During Speech' US President Joe Biden was mid-sentence during a speech in Hanoi, ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: On Demand News)

President Biden during a press conference was cut off by his Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre while he was still answering questions by reporters.

A few random thoughts on some issues happening today:

Ukraine:

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry Ukraine since its counteroffensive began in early June has lost some 66,000 men and 7,600 pieces of heavy weaponry. These figures can't be verified yet even the western media recognizes the counteroffensive is failing to deliver on what set out to do and hasn't gained any significant ground against Russian defensive positions.

Yesterday Secretary of State Antony Blinken told ABC NEWS , "The Ukrainian government will agree to peace talks with Russia if Moscow offers to negotiate first". Meanwhile Ukrainian leaders insist "peace needs to be won on the battlefield". How's that? Am I missing something here?

Blinken said, "Thus far, we see no indication [Russian President] Vladimir Putin has any interest in meaningful diplomacy. If he does, I think the Ukrainians will be the first to engage and we'll be right behind them".

Thing is Russia has said it is open to peace talks but Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions that have voted in referendums to join the Russian Federation can 't be part of any peace negotiation. Yet Ukraine insists Russia must cede back these areas and pay reparations for its invasion.

Thus the impasse on any peace negotiations.

President Joe Biden:

While in Vietnam this past weekend Biden during a press conference with reporters was seen rambling on when his Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre abruptly took the microphone from him announcing the conference had concluded even while he was still answering questions. That may be first but apparently his handlers realized this press conference with reporters was open ended-not staged as it usually is when only preselected reporters are called upon and he has preplanned notes in front of him.

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
