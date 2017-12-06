Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Putin Addresses Large Crowd of His Likely Running Again

As I can only imagine anyone reading this well knows, it is more and more difficult, often impossible, to separate fact from fiction in the news these days. Even with concerted efforts to "get to the bottom of things," I often feel like I'm spinning my mental wheels or running in a "human hamster cage."

I've long been interested in Vladimir Putin. We were lied to for decades of the Cold War about Khrushchev and Castro, two alleged enemies who were working toward peace once JFK made initial overtures and had to work around his own cabinet and so-called advisers, who were pushing us further and further into a nuclear war. Now we have Trump, who is himself actively pushing for nuclear war and an enemy to the American people, no doubt guided by H.R. McMasters, Mad Dog Mattis, and others, supported by even so-called progressives, who waved these war hawks and maniacs on.

Putin sounds more like the voice of reason than any world leader I am aware of. I've watched probably twenty or so videos of him talking, with on-screen translation, and in some cases voice-overs in English, as this video is. I'd call it well worth the relatively short watch, as an welcome anti-dote to the the lies from the MSM. I realize VP may be as smooth a speaker as Obama, with other intents, but his record shows otherwise based on the many articles I've read by trustworthy writers, such as those at Consortium News and on Oped.

But please don't take my word for it, particularly given the Putin/Russia bashing we hear all around us--after two decades of detente, and no real evidence that Russia has done anything but save Obama in Syria and has lately been working overtime to defuse the deadly possibility of all-out war with North Korea.

In my run for U.S. Senate against Utah's Orrin Hatch, I posted many progressive ideas and principles that I internalized over the years. I'm leaving that site up indefinitely, since it describes what I believe most members of our species truly (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Burl Hall

Become a Fan
Author 58753

(Member since Jan 22, 2011), 42 fans, 311 articles, 1 quicklinks, 2088 comments, 102 diaries


  New Content

Powerful article. I do wonder about Putin and Trump. If Putin was trying to get Trump in as President, it might have been for the very reason this article is spoken to. Putin's mistake may have been he trusted Trump. Trump, a blatant psychopathic horror story, is a user, a criminal and a liar. My guess is he may have thought Trump would have worked together in making things better. Or, in my estimation, the whole story about Putin and Trump was B.S. (I'm only about 50% sure). Of course, in his general attitude, he is B.S. He probably could be diagnosed as a sociopath, or psychopath. He has no morals. Think not only about his work and his presidency, think of his relationship with women. Beyond that, all you have to do is look at the man. Trump is a conman. A criminal. Or, if you want a "fancy-dancy" term, cibsuder him as a psycho or sociopath.

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 6, 2017 at 9:47:12 PM

