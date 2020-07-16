 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 7/16/20

Protect Elementary-School Kids

(Page 1 of 2 pages) 2 comments
Please help save my grandson! I'm 79, he's 6. He's a great kid, but should not have to go back to school right away based on herd behavior caused by the Pied Piper Trump!

Now Trump & DeVos insist kids come out of shelter for next school year. Yet DeVos has no plan for it. It's another Trump Pied Piper play - this time it's not just Grim Reaper Trump: "Leave shelter (you adults)," It's "Send all your kids out now!" as if there's no risk needing a plan. It's only, immediately, to make the economy look better before the election. How about staged return, retrogressive, seniors first, next session seniors and juniors, etc. ?


Parents of public elementary-school kids should absolutely refuse! They should strike, until the federal government actually does something concrete for the people. For example, there's a tremendous backlog of maintenance on school buildings owing to federal refusal to take up slack from local property-tax funding. That amounts to about $246 billion. Buildings in both urban and rural areas are run down with broken plumbing, ventilation, mold and other health-harming conditions.


Stimulus "helicopter dumps" are bipartisan frauds. Congress peeps know most created fiat cash will end up being "handled" by business-educated whites for whites (or at best for "regulating" the poor!). Parents and others of public-school kids should demand that Congress passed and non-vetoed funds be actually deposited in local school-board accounts to pay the usual ½ advance before school to start construction. Don't just "show us the money".


I could be Bernie Sanders older brother by similarity. I was born in Manhattan, 1940, he, about a year later, in Brooklyn. I too am a white male American. A retired college professor of philosophy. We both were born of Jewish parents. I was (more...)
 

Robert Cogan

Author 7783
(Member since Sep 14, 2007)
  New Content

Trump's urging for an "all at once" return is typical tyrannical bullshit. The last time sensors detected a scintilla of higher thought from Planetoid DeVos was in June 2018 when her biggest family yacht was set adrift. Regression, backing into school for kids, older first, is actually progressive.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 16, 2020 at 12:07:29 PM

Art Costa

Author 48718
(Member since May 19, 2010)
Reply to Robert Cogan:   New Content

Agree with much of your comment. I'm less inclined to see Corona as a disease attacking children. I'm not even sure it's a disease, but a hyper-promoted means of reacting to rather dubious circumstances.

Still our education, the school facilities, etc. are an issue...and like you the health of those structures over time is highly questionable, and have been long before Corona, and DeVos is a parasitic oligarch who is doing what the previous administration only dreamed of under Duncan, i.e., to privatize our public schools.

I'm equally concerned about having our children become experimental subjects to a vaccine that is not indemnified, allowing potentially harmful effects to exceed any concern over corona.

Hygiene and sewage systems have been the greatest anti-pandemic creation along with an immune system which has evolved over millions of years. These things should be kept in perspective when opening schools.

Of course there is the issue of effective learning...but that's another topic.

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 16, 2020 at 1:40:11 PM

Author 0
