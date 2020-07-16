Protect Elementary-School Kids

Please help save my grandson! I'm 79, he's 6. He's a great kid, but should not have to go back to school right away based on herd behavior caused by the Pied Piper Trump!

Now Trump & DeVos insist kids come out of shelter for next school year. Yet DeVos has no plan for it. It's another Trump Pied Piper play - this time it's not just Grim Reaper Trump: "Leave shelter (you adults)," It's "Send all your kids out now!" as if there's no risk needing a plan. It's only, immediately, to make the economy look better before the election. How about staged return, retrogressive, seniors first, next session seniors and juniors, etc. ?





Parents of public elementary-school kids should absolutely refuse! They should strike, until the federal government actually does something concrete for the people. For example, there's a tremendous backlog of maintenance on school buildings owing to federal refusal to take up slack from local property-tax funding. That amounts to about $246 billion. Buildings in both urban and rural areas are run down with broken plumbing, ventilation, mold and other health-harming conditions.





Stimulus "helicopter dumps" are bipartisan frauds. Congress peeps know most created fiat cash will end up being "handled" by business-educated whites for whites (or at best for "regulating" the poor!). Parents and others of public-school kids should demand that Congress passed and non-vetoed funds be actually deposited in local school-board accounts to pay the usual ½ advance before school to start construction. Don't just "show us the money".





