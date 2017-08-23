Could
the warring elements of the Democrats at least accept two progressive populist platform
proposals: 1) "Jumpstart
Trump's
proposal for infrastructure would at most fund a few large showcase efforts
where private funders can make profit. Jumpstart
These dollars must be distributed (not "redistributed") by Congress slowly, to control inflation, to pay several million living wage, full- or part-time supplemental jobs. Project-funding requests for work must be required at lowest governmental level: thousands of boroughs, townships, and counties. Even the localities must have some affiants' statement that this work is necessary. I envision this process driven down even down to individual initiative, in which an affiant takes a couple photos and swears to his government: "House 123 Street Name is abandoned and I propose we demolish it" or "There's a swale needed against runoff at placename. We should make one." This work would be done on a straight payment for service basis with no benefits or liability attached.
It would be required of the governmental authority to hire only for work that can not be reasonably undertaken in timely fashion by permanent staff. People who need to pay doctor bills, college debts, whatever, would start as independent contractors under skilled supervision by local municipal crews, and local small businesses, safety equipment provided, doing labor-intensive work with hand tools and "Armstrong motors." The very rise of Bitcoin, etc., shows the need for more money and different methods of accounting for it (such as the decentralized ledger system Blockchain). Payment can be immediate, after the fact, by transfer to a workers' EBT card or 'phone. "Proof of [physical] work" can be somewhat lax, by local government project supervisors. Federal taxability as income would partly defeat the purpose, until these dollars percolated up a point of purchasing financial assets, when they would meet a financial-transaction tax. After a few years, the Jumpstart work force would funnel down to fewer skilled full-time jobs appropriate for workers' associations. Jumpstart will get dollars distributed for boosting effective demand, debt reduction, and non-federal tax paying.
Jumpstart is no panacea for "free trade" lack of incomes and industrial policies. But note another use: when accepted, these United States notes ("greenbacks," whatever) could be deposited to Social Security and Medicare accounts, obviating the endless complaints that these accounts are running out of money and benefits must be cut. They could be used for a return to "moon shots," like curing cancer or dementia.
Power
for Peace is a declaration of victory.
Thanks for your consideration of these proposals.