

Sustainable and responsible alternatives to Uber and Lyft abound.

(Image by marcoverch) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

(Click here for Part One of this series)

(Click here for Part Two of this series)

(Click here for Part Three of this series)

Uber and Lyft are bad for workers, cities, and the environment;

- Advertisement -

They are a threat to the democratic oversight of urban transportation;

And they help promote the spread of toxic, Post-Truth politics and culture.

If you hold progressive values, Uber and Lyft should make you very angry. But there is a silver lining.

- Advertisement -

The best thing about Uber and Lyft is:

You Don't Need Them!

Convenience always comes with a price; in this case, many of the costs of your Uber or Lyft ride are being paid for by drivers, cities, and the environment.

- Advertisement -

The good new is, you do not need Uber and Lyft--AT ALL. There are plenty of more socially and environmentally responsible alternatives available:

Next Page 1 | 2