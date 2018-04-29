Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Progressives Should NEVER Use Uber Or Lyft: Part 4

From flickr.com: Sustainable and responsible alternatives to Uber and Lyft abound. {MID-286681}
Sustainable and responsible alternatives to Uber and Lyft abound.
(Image by marcoverch)   Permission   Details   DMCA
(Click here for Part One of this series)

(Click here for Part Two of this series)

(Click here for Part Three of this series)

Uber and Lyft are bad for workers, cities, and the environment;

They are a threat to the democratic oversight of urban transportation;

And they help promote the spread of toxic, Post-Truth politics and culture.

If you hold progressive values, Uber and Lyft should make you very angry. But there is a silver lining.

The best thing about Uber and Lyft is:

You Don't Need Them!

Convenience always comes with a price; in this case, many of the costs of your Uber or Lyft ride are being paid for by drivers, cities, and the environment.

The good new is, you do not need Uber and Lyft--AT ALL. There are plenty of more socially and environmentally responsible alternatives available:

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Anthony Kalamar is an independent scholar and writer on environmental and technology issues.

(Member since May 9, 2013), 12 articles, 18 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

There are many good taxi and "ridesharing" apps which I left off the list. If you know of one you like, email me and I will add it to the list of Uber and Lyft alternatives.

And if you support the idea of sustainable and- responsible alternatives to Uber and Lyft, share this story with your friends!

Submitted on Sunday, Apr 29, 2018 at 12:22:04 PM

