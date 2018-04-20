- Advertisement -

Not only are Uber and Lyft bad for workers, bad for cities, bad for the environment, and bad for democracy, they are a core part of the new post-truth, toxic economic and political culture that is endangering the US today.

(Click here to read the first part of this series)

(Click here to read the second part of this series)





- Advertisement -

Uber and Lyft Exemplify the New Post-Truth, Toxic Capitalism

How do you feel about this current "post-Truth" moment in our culture and politics?

- Advertisement -

Don't like the facts? Invent some "alternative facts" that support your case. Don't like the news? Then tell everyone it's just "fake news." While everyone's distracted by this, steal everything you can lay your hands on; destroy whatever gets in your way.

This isn't an exaggeration, it's just politics in the Trumpian era.

Guess what? Uber and Lyft play by the exact same playbook. And they're quite good at it, seeing as they'd been doing it for years before Trump ever got into office. In fact, through their selfish, destructive behavior, Uber and Lyft (and a few of their fellow Silicon Valley corporations) helped set the stage for the toxic, "post-truth" political culture we have today.

- Advertisement -

"Alternative facts?" They got em. And like compulsive liars, they keep piling on more and more. Uber and Lyft were key players in the birth of sharewashing--which, like greenwashing, means misrepresenting your business as more socially friendly than it really is, to avoid regulation. Again and again, Uber and Lyft have spread misinformation about themselves--claiming that they would reduce congestion, when they in fact added to it; promising to implement disabled-accessible services, which turn out to be insultingly inadequate; they lure drivers with promises of a good income, then cut rates and take more and more of each ride for themselves.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3