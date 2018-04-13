- Advertisement -

There's a war in the streets--over just who will govern and regulate transportation, and for what purpose. As a progressive, which side are you on?



Got traffic jams? Thank Uber and Lyft for undermining controls on the numbers of hired vehicles.

(Image by James D. Schwartz) Permission Details DMCA



Here, I continue the list I started last week, of reasons why people with progressive values should never support Uber or Lyft:

- Advertisement -

Uber and Lyft are Anti-Labor

Uber and Lyft are Bad for Cities - Advertisement -

Uber and Lyft are Anti-Democratic

Uber and Lyft Exemplify the New Post-Truth Capitalism

And Fortunately -- You Don't Need Them!





(Cllck here to read the first part of this series).





- Advertisement -

As I pointed out last week, Uber and Lyft undermine the working conditions, legal protections, and ability to organize of workers. They are bad for cities, because they cause congestion, induce extra traffic, and compete with more efficient public transportation.

But that's just the start.

Uber and Lyft are Anti-Democratic

Next Page 1 | 2