Progressives Should NEVER Use Uber Or Lyft: Part 2

There's a war in the streets--over just who will govern and regulate transportation, and for what purpose. As a progressive, which side are you on?

From flickr.com: Got traffic jams? Thank Uber and Lyft for undermining controls on the numbers of hired vehicles. {MID-279213}
(Image by James D. Schwartz)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Here, I continue the list I started last week, of reasons why people with progressive values should never support Uber or Lyft:

  • Uber and Lyft are Anti-Labor

  • Uber and Lyft are Bad for Cities

  • Uber and Lyft are Anti-Democratic

  • Uber and Lyft Exemplify the New Post-Truth Capitalism

  • And Fortunately -- You Don't Need Them!


(Cllck here to read the first part of this series).


As I pointed out last week, Uber and Lyft undermine the working conditions, legal protections, and ability to organize of workers. They are bad for cities, because they cause congestion, induce extra traffic, and compete with more efficient public transportation.

But that's just the start.

Uber and Lyft are Anti-Democratic

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Anthony Kalamar is an independent scholar and writer on environmental and technology issues.

  New Content

Are you, like many people, upset about Facebook's irresponsible failure to protect the data of its users? Don't forget, Uber had a similar breach just a few years ago--affecting 57 MILLION USERS, which they reacted to by paying off the hackers and trying to pretend nothing had happened:

click here

By continuing to support a company like this, what message are you sending?

Submitted on Friday, Apr 13, 2018 at 8:04:36 PM

Author 0
