Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
General News

Progressive Democratic Party Veterans Win New Caucus Election

By       Message Press Release     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Veterans Democratic Clubs of California

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
August 7, 2017
Contacts: Porsche Rayford-Middleton/Northern California 916-230-7086
Robert Leahy/Southern California 323-807-2058


Progressive Democratic Party Veterans Win New Caucus Election
After 'Improper' Election at State Convention in Sacramento Last May

SACRAMENTO -- The California Democratic Party -- after a challenge by a more progressive wing of veterans within the party -- has overturned the state Veterans Caucus Executive Board election held last May at a contentious CDP State Convention in Sacramento and called for a new election in November.

The Compliance Review Commission (CRC) of the California Democratic Party unanimously overturned the Veterans Caucus Executive Board election of May 19 after complaints that the election was improper.

"This is a true victory not just for progressive veterans in California but for all progressive Democrats. The Party listened to us and responded appropriately. Now, our mission is to elect a new slate of officers for the Executive Board and carry our progressive platform forward throughout the Veterans community in California," said Robert Leahy, president of the Los Angeles County Veterans Democratic Club.

Mr. Leahy was joined by officers from all the California Democratic Party Veterans Clubs in the state, and veterans from Sacramento, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Siskiyou, Alameda, Contra Costa and Orange counties.

"The former Veterans Caucus Officers -- who have all now resigned their positions -- did not honor the idea of a fair and open election, violating the basic rights of all veterans. It was an improper election, and a very sad day for Democracy. Many of us felt it was best to fight for Democracy and Justice, and called for a new, fair election. The California Democratic Party has now agreed," Mr. Leahy explained.

While the CRC decision can be appealed by August 14, Mr. Leahy noted that it is unlikely after the entire former elected Executive Board resigned in protest when the decision was announced. If no appeal is filed, the new election will be held at the November meeting of the Veterans Caucus of the California Democratic Party at the party's Executive Board Meeting in Millbrae Nov. 17-19.

In the meantime, the CRC appointed former Veterans Caucus Chair Rick Reyes to serve as Interim Chair until a new Chair is elected. Mr. Reyes will not be a candidate.
###


NOTE: The California Democratic Party Veterans Caucus, established in July 2000, is tasked with representing the issues specific to its membership within the structure and function of the CDP. Specifically, the Veterans Caucus seeks to ensure that Veterans issues remain on the forefront in the Democratic Party.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Idle No More-- The Indigenous People's Revolution Begins

"March Against Monsanto" Planned for Over 30 Countries

Bernie Sanders Blocks Bernanke Confirmation... With Bi-Partisan Support

Bush and Associates Found Guilty of Torture

Statement of 911 Widows In Response to 12/25 Terror Attempt

Family Farmers Amplify Legal Complaint Against Monsanto's GMOs

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 