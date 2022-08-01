 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Preserving Our Democracy - Allegiance To a Nation OR Forming a More Perfect Union

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Charles Hailey
Become a Fan

Patriotic Allegiance to a Nebulous Nation:

On the one hand, we have national patriotism. Patriotism is here defined in terms of one's country: love of, identification with, concern for, and willingness to sacrifice/die for. Patriotic individuals display their patriotism by pledging allegiance and by using symbols of one's country: flags, flag lapel pins, bumper stickers, and wearing military garb. The problem here is that 'patriotism' is based on a nebulous, individually-defined entity: a country with a selectable history. One's willingness to die for a variable entity should cause concern when patriotism results in violence by a few. As we know, this willingness to die for one's nation can lead to victory (WWII) or an insurrection to overturn our Presidential election.

- "A fuller account of patriotism is beyond the scope of this article. Such an account would say something about the patriot's beliefs about the merits of his country, his need to belong to a group and be a part of a more encompassing narrative, to be related to a past and a future that transcend the narrow confines of an individual's life and its mundane concerns, as well as social and political conditions that affect the ebb and flow of patriotism, its political and cultural influence, and more."

Citizens Serving A More Perfect Union:

On the other hand we have citizenship. Democratic Citizenship is about individuals of a nation who participate in a society's political system such that they advance societal integration and cohesion. As members of a society, they have a moral responsibility to promote unity by equally protecting and empowering all citizens in that society. These citizens are committed to supporting, defending and fairly applying the laws established by their society. They promote a strong civic responsibility and the importance of political participation.

- "Active participation in processes of deliberation and decision-making ensures that individuals are citizens, not subjects."

- Citizenship "denotes membership in a community of shared or common law "."

Required Oaths of Office:

In our democratic community/society, we have many citizens participating by serving our society in our political process. A process that, among other things, establishes the common laws of our society. There are citizens we elect to office. Some citizens join the military, commanded by those elected officials. Other citizens administer or facilitate the election process and many vote. What is interesting about these citizens in our political society is that all, except for the voters, take an oath of office to... support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States...

Most of these oaths, with this language, are required by common laws of our society, including our U.S. Constitution.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Charles Hailey Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Vietnam Vet, UT El Paso Grad, Retired Aerospace Engineer, former union rep, 60's Republican now progressive, web admin, blogger

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Authoritarian Republican Self-Diagnosis: WE Have a Mental Health Problem!

Neocon Knees Crushing The Neck of Peace

Authoritarian Domination by 2030 in US!

What Is Humans Hunting Humans and What Are We Doing To END IT?

Predatory Capitalism: From Embracing It to Replacing It!

In 2030, Will We Still Be Celebrating July Fourth?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend