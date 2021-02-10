 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
Life Arts   

Pre-Trump vs. Post-Trump: It's a New Country

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 70183
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Philip Kraske
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

Horizon
Horizon
(Image by Night Photo)   Details   DMCA

We've finally chucked out His Most Royal Red Tie,
To work on his putt and enjoy the blue sky,
Reflect defeat sucks but it could've been worse:
He sinned with impun' and paid zilch from his purse,
But while Don is mulling his next approach shot,
Let's check reality to see what he wrought.
.
The dear old environment's returned from the dead,
Though New Green Dealers make Democrats dread.
A higher mini wage is being discussed,
Though Trump's mini-taxes excite less disgust:
If the pre-Trump rich laughed their way to the bank,
Now their ten-forties are a junior-high prank.
.
And what social change has on us been foisted!
Sex, race and privilege on petard hoisted,
Cancel here, cancel there, you watch what you say,
Trigger-happy Tweeters are coming your way,
And if it ain't them that delivers the chop,
Big Tech reaches down to your account drop.
.
How we've progressed as our land comes apart,
Conspiracies abound, being woke is an art,
Once just a man, Biden's now a white man,
And without right gestures you're not the right man,
Not right for this job nor our film nor our brand:
Try changing your pronouns before you get canned.
.
Post-The Blond Wonder, well, it's all against all,
The last vestige of fairness lost in the brawl,
Every group for itself as it dives into fray,
Looking for others to come make its day.
Trump set example, and it is what it is:
Democ' in decay and the country gone fizz.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Philip Kraske Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

"11/9 and the Terrorist Who Loved Bonsai Trees" is Philip Kraske's just-published novel. It can be found at his website: www.philipkraske.com

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

9-11 was a national job

What if North Korea Turns off the Lights in America?

Republicans try to stop the Revolution of the Rubes

The touchy-feely propaganda of 60 Minutes

Russia and The New Rome

Is the Next President Too Important for Iowans to Vote on?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 