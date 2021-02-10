Pre-Trump vs. Post-Trump: It's a New Country



We've finally chucked out His Most Royal Red Tie,

To work on his putt and enjoy the blue sky,

Reflect defeat sucks but it could've been worse:

He sinned with impun' and paid zilch from his purse,

But while Don is mulling his next approach shot,

Let's check reality to see what he wrought.

.

The dear old environment's returned from the dead,

Though New Green Dealers make Democrats dread.

A higher mini wage is being discussed,

Though Trump's mini-taxes excite less disgust:

If the pre-Trump rich laughed their way to the bank,

Now their ten-forties are a junior-high prank.

.

And what social change has on us been foisted!

Sex, race and privilege on petard hoisted,

Cancel here, cancel there, you watch what you say,

Trigger-happy Tweeters are coming your way,

And if it ain't them that delivers the chop,

Big Tech reaches down to your account drop.

.

How we've progressed as our land comes apart,

Conspiracies abound, being woke is an art,

Once just a man, Biden's now a white man,

And without right gestures you're not the right man,

Not right for this job nor our film nor our brand:

Try changing your pronouns before you get canned.

.

Post-The Blond Wonder, well, it's all against all,

The last vestige of fairness lost in the brawl,

Every group for itself as it dives into fray,

Looking for others to come make its day.

Trump set example, and it is what it is:

Democ' in decay and the country gone fizz.

"11/9 and the Terrorist Who Loved Bonsai Trees" is Philip Kraske's just-published novel.

