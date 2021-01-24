 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 1/24/21

Political "Unity" is Neither Necessary Nor Desirable

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Author 76576
Ingsoc logo from 1984.svg.
Ingsoc logo from 1984.svg.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Author Not Given)   Details   Source   DMCA

"[T]o restore the soul and to secure the future of America," President Joe Biden said in his inaugural speech, "requires more than words. It requires that most elusive of things in a democracy: Unity. ... This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the path forward."

The bad news: Where politics is concerned, "unity" is a pipe dream.

The good news: Where human flourishing is concerned, the ersatz "unity" demanded by politicians like Joe Biden is neither necessary nor desirable.

There's nothing wrong with unity as such. Unity is desirable when it's voluntary, unanimous and based on shared values and interests. Otherwise, people should just do their own things.

Nor is politics as we know it about unity as such. It's about ruling, and about making sure those who disagree with the rulers don't GET to do their own things. That produces unity of a sort, among those who support the rulers. It also produces polarization between those who do and those who don't.

Carl von Clausewitz's aphorism, "war is the continuation of politics by other means," is equally applicable in reverse. Politics does not bring an end to Hobbes's "war of all against all." It merely recruits the fighters into competing armies, waving different flags and wearing different uniforms.

Such polarization might be ugly, but not as ugly as prospective political unity. Such unity would look like George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four: A society united under the rule of a single party dedicated to stamping out not only dissent but the very possibility and concept of dissent. Thankfully, that's never happened (even with millions dead or dying behind barbed wire, the Third Reich's "unity" was contested by its Hans and Sophie Scholls).

Polarization is not the opposite of unity. The two are simply complementary sides of one coin. One both produces and requires the other. To transcend one, we must transcend both. And we can, by trading them in for another coin, the two sides of which are freedom and peace.

How do we get there? Through deescalation and decentralization.

To the extent that politics is war, and it is, the more things government controls, the more things we have to fight about. And the more things there are to fight about, the more we're going to fight. Every new thing to fight about produces new internally unified, mutually polarized factions.

If we want freedom and peace, we have to reduce the power of government (anarchists and voluntaryists would eliminate that power entirely). If we have less to fight about, we'll fight less.

In addition to reducing the power of government as a whole, spreading that power out through devolution, secession, even panarchism ("competing governments" in overlapping geographies) would allow voluntarily "unified" groups to live their way without demanding that others do likewise. Less to fight about. Less fighting. The first two have been done many times. The third is worth a try.

What's not worth continued trying is coerced "unity" under Joe Biden or anyone else.

 

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): ; ;
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Starbuck

Author 24974
(Member since Oct 24, 2008)
  New Content

"Through deescalation and decentralization."

I could not agree more. But you wont get a friendly response from progressives that seem to prefer centralized government. The reality is you can't decentralize government when the goal of those now controlling Washington is a socialist society.

Two things have to happen to have a decentralization goal:

1. Repeal of the 16th Amendment. The federal government is a necessary evil but it must take its direction from the states, not the other way around. Direct taxation bypasses states and in fact creates a dependency on states to the federal government. This is upside down from how our "United States" were meant to exist (note the plural reference).

2. Repeal the 17th Amendment. Direct election of Senators robbed state governments from a voice of power in Washington. While it sounds noble that we should have democratic elections, it still seems to escape many progressives that WE ARE NOT A DEMOCRACY. The House of Representatives are the people's voice. The Senate was meant to be the voice of the states. With that lost, states have little actual influence over the federal government.

These two amendments turned our coalition of states upside down. To decentralize, it needs to be turned back over.

For the most part we as individuals should not care what goes on in Washington. Their power should be limited to what the constitution outlined in the 10th Amendment. But the 16th and 17th Amendments effectively rendered the 10th Amendment unenforceable.

Finally, some of these powers have a goal to repeal the 2nd Amendment. Be it an individual or a state right, it is the final defense against an out of control federal government.

Decentralization means the federal government answers to the states; not the reverse. Don't look for anything like that to happen any time soon as the last anti-centralist President left office in 1989. Republican or Democrat, since then they've all pushed for more centralized power.

Submitted on Sunday, Jan 24, 2021 at 5:54:23 PM

Author 0
