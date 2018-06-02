Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Political Parties Should Say What They Mean. The Libertarian Party Does.

opednews.com Headlined to H3 6/2/18

Author 76576

From commons.wikimedia.org: Statue of Liberty {MID-227359}
Statue of Liberty
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
Orlando, Florida, 2016, at the Libertarian Party's national convention: "Jim Fulner (MI) moved that we adopt the following resolution: 'Be it resolved, taxation is theft.' Following debate, the resolution was adopted by a voice vote."

Thus making a slogan much-loved by radical libertarians, and a claim implicit in the party's Statement of Principles and platform, official party dogma.

Are Mr. Fulner and the convention delegates (including me) fire-breathing radicals? Well, he certainly is, and I certainly am, and a number of those delegates certainly were.

But here's former Massachusetts governor William Weld, whose reputation as a squishy moderate nearly cost him the party's 2016 vice-presidential nomination (conferred on him by those same delegates), in a speech a decade earlier: "I think coercive taxation is theft, and government has a moral duty to keep it to a minimum."

Slightly weaker tea ("stealing car stereos is wrong, what say we cut it back on that a little, say to two or three a month?") but the sentiment's at least in the same ballpark.

So, let me say this again: It is the official position of the Libertarian Party that taxation is theft. It is also the official position of the Libertarian Party that we oppose theft (per our Statement of Principles, "[we] support the prohibition of robbery").

Why do I bring this up? Because in recent discussions with some of my fellow partisan Libertarians, I get the impression that they either honestly don't understand that it IS the party's official position, or else do understand that but think that it's a bad idea to say so in public.

I disagree. A political party should always be completely honest and crystal clear about its positions when addressing the public.

Yes, we want the public to agree with us and to elect our candidates to office.

No, we shouldn't try to trick the public into thinking it agrees with us if it doesn't.

Nor should we let ourselves be pressured by internal factions to conceal or minimize positions that those factions find embarrassing or inconvenient. If those internal factions don't like the party's positions, they're free to try to persuade the party to change those positions.

So, I'll say it one more time:

Agree with us or not, it is the official position of the Libertarian Party that taxation is theft. It is also the official position of the Libertarian Party that we are against theft. Vote accordingly.

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Rob Kall

  New Content
Comment by Rob Kall:

actually, tax avoidance is theft. Humanity is a we, not an "I" and we use taxes to help pay for shared resources like roads, police, schools, the judiciary and legal systems.



Submitted on Saturday, Jun 2, 2018 at 12:26:47 PM

Author 0
Thomas Knapp

The point of the column was not to argue over whether or not taxation is theft.


The point of the column was to argue that political parties (and similar organizations) should be very clear and honest with voters (or other constituent types) about what they stand for.


That said, you're correct that humanity is not an "I." It's an aggregate of "I"s. And when some of them steal from others to get what they want, it's stealing whether they dress their mafia antics up in the religion of "government" and get fancy uniforms and shiny badges for the pageant, or whether they just pull bandanas over their faces when waving their guns in the victims' faces.

Submitted on Saturday, Jun 2, 2018 at 1:13:37 PM

Author 0
