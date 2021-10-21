Please Sir, May I have some more gruel?

And may I congratulate you and your associates on a hard-fought victory on behalf of The People! Getting a weekly serving of canned fruit is going to be truly life-changing for us - and as early as 2027!

Don't think I don't know this is only a first step: I trust that you'll fight for me to get even more gruel at the very next opportunity. And if that opportunity doesn't happen until 2028, so what? As they say, change takes time!

What's that? You do not have the authority to give more gruel to homeless kids? Says who? The Lunch Lady? The one you hired? No worries, I understand.

OK, I don't understand. But I am not privy to the nuances of the complex strategic calculus needed to decide how much gruel to feed homeless kids - especially in an "overheated" economy, as one of your associates likes to say.

Enough with the pipe dreams? Maybe you're right: It's not like anyone else in your position would give us more gruel - probably we'd get less. I guess we're lucky to have you - and your crew!

Or maybe, in the richest nation on earth, where millions of kids are going hungry and the vast majority of people strongly support feeding hungry children, the "we're-better-than-the-alternative" approach to problem-solving is like feeding people half a bowl of sh*t.