

Jane Sanders and RoseAnne DeMoro in front of photo taken at People's Summit

(Image by Margo Rush) Permission Details DMCA



A big message to take from this event came when Bernie Sanders told a packed crowd of 4000 that Donald Trump didn't win, the Democrats lost. The audience erupted with cheers of agreement, rising to their feet in outrage. Someone told me that Hillary supporters spewed thousands of tweets telling Bernie supporters to give it up and get with the Democrats. Really? Bernie pointed out how the Democrats have lost the House, the Senate, the White House, two thirds of state Governorships, even more state legislature.

Nina Turner told an 8:30 Sunday morning group of thousands, "It is good for the family to come together and be renewed, but then we have the hard work. Titles are good, but purpose is better."

I tweeted some of my favorite quotes. and images. Let's start with this video-- the Emma Goldman quote inspired this: "A revolution without dancing is not a revolution worth having."

Native American Dallas Goldsmith

Dallas Goldtooth We r our ancestors' wildest dreams. LET'S LIVE UP TO THEM #PPLSummit #PeoplesSummit https://t.co/ZofBA7MOeq at https://t.co/ZofBA7MOeq — (((rob kall))) (@robkall) June 10, 2017

Bernie Sanders listed some of the progressive victories. Twitter limited length of video. He went on a lot longer.

Bernie Sanders lists progressive victories recently won. "Brothers & sisters, this is the political revolutionâ¦ https://t.co/rAhOgIJ7bk at https://t.co/rAhOgIJ7bk — (((rob kall))) (@robkall) June 11, 2017

Bernie, Bernie, the crowd roared. Bernie came back with his bottom up message,

Crowd shouts BERNIE Bernie replies: Not Bernie. It is YOU. We are in it together #FeelTheBern #PPLSummitâ¦ https://t.co/HZ118r29cl at https://t.co/HZ118r29cl — (((rob kall))) (@robkall) June 11, 2017

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3