People's Summit: It always seems impossible until it is done.

Jane Sanders and RoseAnne DeMoro in front of photo taken at People's Summit
Four thousand passionate Bernie Sanders Revolution folks came together from 49 states, Canada and parts around the world to explore the state of America and where to go next. A huge amount of credit goes to National Nurses United for pulling together the organization of this event, including bringing in dozens of co-sponsoring organizations to be found at the bottom of this thepeoplessummit.org page.

A big message to take from this event came when Bernie Sanders told a packed crowd of 4000 that Donald Trump didn't win, the Democrats lost. The audience erupted with cheers of agreement, rising to their feet in outrage. Someone told me that Hillary supporters spewed thousands of tweets telling Bernie supporters to give it up and get with the Democrats. Really? Bernie pointed out how the Democrats have lost the House, the Senate, the White House, two thirds of state Governorships, even more state legislature.

Nina Turner told an 8:30 Sunday morning group of thousands, "It is good for the family to come together and be renewed, but then we have the hard work. Titles are good, but purpose is better."

I tweeted some of my favorite quotes. and images. Let's start with this video-- the Emma Goldman quote inspired this: "A revolution without dancing is not a revolution worth having."

Native American Dallas Goldsmith

Bernie Sanders listed some of the progressive victories. Twitter limited length of video. He went on a lot longer.

Bernie, Bernie, the crowd roared. Bernie came back with his bottom up message,

"It's not Bernie. It's you. We are in this together. We always have been and always will be."

Rob Kall has spent his adult life as an awakener and empowerer-- first in the field of biofeedback, inventing products, developing software and a music recording label, MuPsych, within the company he founded in 1978-- Futurehealth, and founding, organizing and running 3 conferences: Winter Brain, on Neurofeedback and consciousness, Optimal Functioning and Positive Psychology (a pioneer in the field of Positive Psychology, first presenting workshops on it in 1985) and Storycon Summit Meeting on the Art Science and Application of Story-- each the first of their kind. Then, when he found the process of raising people's consciousness and empowering them to take more control of their lives one person at a time was too slow, he founded Opednews.com-- which has been the top search result on Google for the terms liberal news and progressive opinion for several years. Rob began his Bottom-up Radio show, broadcast on WNJC 1360 AM to Metro Philly, also available on iTunes, covering the transition of our culture, business and world from predominantly Top-down (hierarchical, centralized, authoritarian, patriarchal, big) to bottom-up (egalitarian, local, interdependent, grassroots, archetypal feminine and small.) Recent long-term projects include a book, Bottom-up-- The Connection Revolution, debillionairizing the planet and the Psychopathy Defense and Optimization Project.

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

A Conspiracy Conspiracy Theory

Debunking Hillary's Specious Winning the Popular Vote Claim

Terrifying Video: "I Don't Need a Warrant, Ma'am, Under Federal Law"

Hillary's Disingenuous Claim That She's Won 2.5 Million More Votes is Bogus. Here's why

Ray McGovern Discusses Brutal Arrest at Secretary Clinton's Internet Freedom Speech

Cindy Sheehan Bugged in Denver

Meryl Ann Butler

Thanks for this fabulous update! I missed Bernie on the livestream but thanks to a tweet I saw Nina Turner live, I just love her, WOW! I want to be there next year! But meanwhile, I sure appreciate your coverage, thanks!

Rob Kall

This was a very inspiring event.

You would have loved Van Jones. Try to catch the video. His message-- that we have to care about the people who are victims of Trump who voted for him, like coal miners. Don't hate them, help them. Win them over.



Meryl Ann Butler

Love Van Jones! Yes looking forward to the videos, and catching Bernie's, too...

Sheila Samples

wow! thanks for this rob -- makes me want to get out there, even with a broken arm, and join Nina, Bernie, and all the rest, and light a fire...

Susan Lee Schwartz

Thank you , Thank you.


Go bernie GO.

