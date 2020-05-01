 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 3 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 5/1/20

"People are being murdered by horrible care for Covid-19 in NYC" - Licensed Nurse Practioner

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   8 comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Scott Baker
Become a Fan
  (81 fans)

Nurse Practioner speaks out against mistreatment of patients in NYC
Nurse Practioner speaks out against mistreatment of patients in NYC
(Image by N.A.)   Details   DMCA

You need to see this heart-wrenching, infuriating, terrifying (especially for those, like me, who live in New York City), video:

New York City nurse patients killed by ventilator overuse and neglect

Patients have terrible outcomes from treatments in New York City. Not mentioned in the video is a statistic that over 80% of those put on ventilators will never come off them, they will just die. The other 20% will likely have lung damage, often permanent.

But the video is from a professional nurse practitioner, not on the front lines here, so she is free to speak out, but who knows of nurses and doctors whose treatment is literally killing people, for multiple reasons that she goes into detail about.

She also briefly mentions the triple cocktail of hydroxychloroquine, azirithrimycin, and zinc, that has shown good results when administered early in the disease. It can't stop lung damage once it starts. No other drug can either, including the recently headline-making Remdesivir, which will cost a whole lot more. Remdesivir had been a failed drug previously, but has now been remarketed as a treatment for Covid-19 which even its supporters admit has only weak results. But what it does have, is powerful and connected advocates in Washington, who can pay good money in campaign donations to politicians to approve of it.

I've posted these quicklinks to the articles on the hydroxycloroquine, azirithrimycin and zinc combination that is working wonders for patients - where it is being allowed to be used. They are respectively, a metastudy by a doctor, and an open letter from a group of doctors, supporting the use of the drug cocktail above. Both have to fight - in the open - against political opposition that has nothing to do with science, to the best current treatment available. People are literally dying because of politics.

Here in New York City, the lockdown has not been lifted, even though the curve has plateaued somewhat, due to the most drastic social distancing and business shutdown in the country. Up to half of some building owners tenants aren't able to pay their rent - it is due TODAY - and unemployment has reached double digits locally and nationwide, with over 30 million people declaring unemployment, certainly understated because of failures of the over-whelmed system. Deaths of despair will certainly skyrocket, if they aren't already. Poverty is a known and established killer. Homelessness is visibly on the rise here, and they have taken over the storefronts and parks all over the city.

Yesterday, our Mayor proclaimed his intent to shut down 100 miles of city streets, after pressure from the equally tone-deaf City council to go to our Governor, who has taken unprecedented steps to deny gatherings of people or allow them to even earn a livelihood, despite no real evidence that the policies are actually working, or just delaying the spread, and recent tests in NYC have shown up to a quarter of the population has already had Covid-19 and developed anti-bodies to it, meaning its fatality rate has been hugely over-stated and it is mostly comorbidity factors of a chronically unhealthy American population that is causing a death rate 6X higher than normal in New York City.

On a personal note, I have told my wife I do not want to be intubated if I catch this and get so sick I have to go to the hospital. Given my age - over 60 - and the terrible state of our hospitals, I give it a 50-50 chance I will ever come out again. I would only go to Lenox Hill at this point, which is the only hospital that has established treatment with the triple cocktail involving hydroxychloroquine.

The entire medical establishment, media, and capitalist system has become politicized, pushing science to a back corner. It's no secret this has been going on for a while, but it is now openly killing people in favor of taking one side or the other; I have no doubt the triple cocktail side is ignoring other treatments in favor of the hydroxycloroquine cure too, which may now be, or soon will be, better.

We have in America, some of the worst results in the world, with half the outcomes from Covid-19 that are officially recorded, resulting in death. See the Johns Hopkins chart here, click on the United States - by far the highest number of cases at over a million, with no letup in site, a third of them in New York State, and a third of those in New York City. The death to recovered rate in the country is about 1:2, worse by far then most countries. In Italy and Spain it is closer to 1:3, and even wider in many other countries, which also happen to have much lower infection rates. Even if the high infection rate is due to more testing here - and there are many countries that are testing at a much higher rate per capita - it doesn't excuse the shocking death rates here.

That is partly due to our chronic conditions such as: being overweight, with one bariatric surgeon making a Youtube video saying it is a bigger risk factor than being elderly; having diabetes - an epidemic far more widespread than Covid-19 in America; and having hypertension, almost as widespread. Being old is also a major risk factor, as it is for everything.

But that doesn't excuse the lockdown, motivated by politics, as much as science - with its constantly changing epidemiological models that can't predict accurately.

Who will be the last patient to die for an ideology?

 

Must Read 2   Well Said 1   News 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Scott Baker Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Scott Baker is a Managing Editor & The Economics Editor at Opednews, and a blogger for Huffington Post, Daily Kos, and Global Economic Intersection.

His anthology of updated Opednews articles "America is Not Broke" was published by Tayen Lane Publishing (March, 2015) and may be found here:
http://www.americaisnotbroke.net/

Scott is a former President of Common Ground-NYC (http://commongroundnyc.org/), a Geoist/Georgist activist group. He has written dozens of articles for (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama Explains the FEMA Camps

Was Malaysian Flight MH370 Landed Safely in Afghanistan?

Let the Sun Shine on a State Bank in Florida

Batman, The Dark Knight Rises...and Occupy Wall Street Falls

The Least Productive People in the World

Detroit is Not Broke!

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

6 people are discussing this page, with 8 comments  Post Comment

lila york

Become a Fan
Author 11671
(Member since Feb 18, 2008), 98 fans, 78 articles, 136 quicklinks, 3040 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Scott please stay open-minded about the mortality numbers. statements abound from funeral directors, doctors, nurses that the federal government is pressuring doctors to call covit19 as cause of death without a test and without any reason to believe that is so. yes, they are pushing an agenda = a tracking "vaccine" and that will not play unless they fake the numbers to be higher than they are. I personally know of three elderly people who have passed on in the last month from known illnesses whose deaths were erroneously attributed to covit 19. so reserve judgment until we have RELIABLE stats.

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 12:56:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (5+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Scott Baker

Become a Fan
Author 24983
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 25, 2008), 81 fans, 297 articles, 1262 quicklinks, 3457 comments, 38 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram Page

Reply to lila york:   New Content

It probably is over-diagnosed at death. There is money to the state and city for each case claimed. But the death rate in NYC of 6X is pretty solid,so that is coming from something.

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 1:16:26 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
Tim Crusader

Become a Fan
Author 505388
(Member since Apr 27, 2016), 26 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to lila york:   New Content

Sorry, but it is in fact the opposite. From Andrew Sullivan:

The confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. between March 1 and April 4 was 8,128. According to a Washington Post study, there were, in the same time period, 15,400 excess deaths. This is not a small adjustment. It's close to double the official confirmed number. A similar Financial Times study found the global excess deaths in March and most of April were "a total of 122,000 deaths above normal levels, compared with 77,000 from the official numbers." Again, that's a 60 percent difference. Huge.

The current estimate of a little over 62,700 COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. may, in due course, come in at more like 100,000 at this time. This matters if we are to get a real sense of where we are, and when we might think of mitigating the near-total shutdown of the country right now. Now imagine a more severe second wave, like the one in the fall of 1918. Suddenly, the magnitude of this epidemic becomes clearer. And Anthony Fauci's estimate in late March of somewhere between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths by the end of this nightmare seems somewhat, well, hopeful.

Submitted on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 12:54:16 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
TruthWillPrevail2020

Become a Fan
Author 514492
(Member since Oct 25, 2019), 86 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Thanks for this article, Scott. I had already seen the video. Indeed heart wrenching. And totally believable to me. Its awful, real people are suffering and dying. And it appears that some hospitals are not providing the best care - intentially. Why? All for sick politial gains. Certainly the numbers are also being inflated. Because the deep state controllers want to keep the lockdown in place for as long as possible. The Plandemic was cooked up by the deep state to try to hold onto power. It is meant to stop Trump rallies and undo his substantial economic gains. It is meant to hide Biden from debates and ultimately sneak in a new candidate. Its meant to push insecure vote-by-mail. Its meant to expand big tech censorship to control the narrative. Its meant to deflect attention from the deep state/Dem crimes (General Flynn setup, FISAgate/Spygate, and much more) which are currently being exposed (and which the deep state media is trying to ignore and obfuscate). It time for everyone to wake up to what these monsters are capable of.

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 3:28:42 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101
(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 18 fans, 7 articles, 16 quicklinks, 2427 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Medical treatment in the US sucks because

the profit motive leads to expensive treatment of chronic illness, not prevention or cure,

we are being poisoned by the crap called food that comes from industrial agriculture, and the medical profession says nothing,

science still works, but scientists are paid big money to subvert it, medicine has gone to big pharma, which over prescribes stuff to keep one alive, but sicker with side effects than before,

our natural ability to heal gives no profit to the medical system so it is routinely destroyed and replaced by poorly performing chemicals.

I want to get this corona virus and let my immune system work for me. I have no intention of going to a hospital over it, because coronamedicine is totally political and kills people to help justify the lockdown numbers. I would rather die at home than in their hands. In the years since resisting and eliminating the meds my doctor perscribed for me, I have become much healthier. I personally changed my diet to avoid GMOs. My doctor did not think that was worthwhile because it is hard to do. He is a typical doctor and he may know more about medicine than I do, but he does not understand health at all. I do.

The lockdown is being brought to us by the Gates funded Ministry of Truth. It has nothing to do with health care, only profit. It is the greatest con of my lifetime, magnificently done.

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 5:04:23 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (5+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Scott Baker

Become a Fan
Author 24983
Managing Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Oct 25, 2008), 81 fans, 297 articles, 1262 quicklinks, 3457 comments, 38 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram Page

  New Content

Here are some other reasons why America can't keep up with the virus:
Coronavirus Data in the U.S. Is Terrible, and Here's Why

It actually speaks to a much larger issue: how America has deindustrialized for the last 40 years, and the effect of promoting rent-seeking over ability to actually do stuff. We can't make masks without a major order and reprioritization from multiple points of production, some of whom never made masks before. It gets even worse for ventilators, which have parts from 14 different countries, according to a recent NY Times article. Just in Time...isn't. Not for medical equipment that people need urgently.

There are too many things to list here, but it is a failure much larger than the medical system, which is a part of the problem for its own unique reasons too.

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 6:40:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (2+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
Indent
TruthWillPrevail2020

Become a Fan
Author 514492
(Member since Oct 25, 2019), 86 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Scott Baker:   New Content

Right. This crisis highlights supply chain issues in a big way. I think we should strongly encourage companies that make important products to "make them in the USA". Time to turn away from the globalization project (that primarily benefits the globalists that don't really care about any nations) and reindustrialize America.

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 8:38:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   
David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 52 fans, 83 articles, 419 quicklinks, 4159 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

What evidence does anybody have that the powers that rule have any concern about saving lives?

Submitted on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 4:42:16 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 