"Make it stop!!!!" cried Alice, as she buried her head in her hands.

The White Rabbit and the Mad Hatter put down their cups and stared.

"Big girls don't cry," soothed the Rabbit. "What is so upsetting you?"

"Upsetting me? Don't you read the news?"

"I didn't think you did," said the Hatter. "Which Kardashian is it this time?"

"Stuff it, Hat," returned Alice, "That's just an act."

"But that act's made them rich," the Rabbit interjected.

"Well, I'm mad as hell, and I can't take it anymore!" Alice shouted, banging her tiny fist on the table and smashing a scone.

Rabbit raised an eyebrow, "The Kardashians?"

Alice snorted. "Eff the Kardashians. The Trumps. What the eff do you think November's election was all about--and the election of 2008, and 2012?"

"Trump wasn't running back then."

Alice rolled her eyes. "What do 99% of Americans want? Lots of people have asked them--and the answers are jobs, housing, good schools, safe infrastructure, healthcare, and, most of all, peace! Not a war in Afghanistan, a war in Libya, a war in Iraq, a war in Yemen, a war in Ukraine, or a war in Syria." She crushed a biscuit with the other fist. "Peace. Americans want peace. And, frankly so do most non-psychopaths and sociopaths." Another snort. "Yeah, some people voted for Trump because they were racist. But a lot of people didn't want a warmonger in the White House and World War III with Russia. And now that Trump has caved to the neolibs and neocons, the Presidency has gone full Hillary--PLUS attacks on domestic social services and safety nets that might not have seen as much play with a Democrat."

"Wow," said the Hatter, "You were really putting on an act, weren't you? I never thought you were listening to us."

"Hat dude," Alice sighed, "Your conspiracy theories are so 2005. Today, even the deep state is talking about the deep state--if we don't realize that we are no longer living in a democracy and that our vote, not only about civil rights, privacy, quality of life, but about our life itself, doesn't count, we are not rabbits, but slugs."

"So what can we do?" asked the Rabbit.

