Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend 1 (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Peace on Earth or Earth in Pieces?

By       Message Jill Jackson     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 4/7/17

From commons.wikimedia.org: File:USN Tactical Tomahawk launch.
File:USN Tactical Tomahawk launch.jpg - Wikimedia Commons476 Ã-- 480 - 39k - jpg
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA

- Advertisement -

"Make it stop!!!!" cried Alice, as she buried her head in her hands.

The White Rabbit and the Mad Hatter put down their cups and stared.

- Advertisement -

"Big girls don't cry," soothed the Rabbit. "What is so upsetting you?"

"Upsetting me? Don't you read the news?"

"I didn't think you did," said the Hatter. "Which Kardashian is it this time?"

"Stuff it, Hat," returned Alice, "That's just an act."

- Advertisement -

"But that act's made them rich," the Rabbit interjected.

"Well, I'm mad as hell, and I can't take it anymore!" Alice shouted, banging her tiny fist on the table and smashing a scone.

Rabbit raised an eyebrow, "The Kardashians?"

Alice snorted. "Eff the Kardashians. The Trumps. What the eff do you think November's election was all about--and the election of 2008, and 2012?"

"Trump wasn't running back then."

Alice rolled her eyes. "What do 99% of Americans want? Lots of people have asked them--and the answers are jobs, housing, good schools, safe infrastructure, healthcare, and, most of all, peace! Not a war in Afghanistan, a war in Libya, a war in Iraq, a war in Yemen, a war in Ukraine, or a war in Syria." She crushed a biscuit with the other fist. "Peace. Americans want peace. And, frankly so do most non-psychopaths and sociopaths." Another snort. "Yeah, some people voted for Trump because they were racist. But a lot of people didn't want a warmonger in the White House and World War III with Russia. And now that Trump has caved to the neolibs and neocons, the Presidency has gone full Hillary--PLUS attacks on domestic social services and safety nets that might not have seen as much play with a Democrat."

"Wow," said the Hatter, "You were really putting on an act, weren't you? I never thought you were listening to us."

- Advertisement -

"Hat dude," Alice sighed, "Your conspiracy theories are so 2005. Today, even the deep state is talking about the deep state--if we don't realize that we are no longer living in a democracy and that our vote, not only about civil rights, privacy, quality of life, but about our life itself, doesn't count, we are not rabbits, but slugs."

"So what can we do?" asked the Rabbit.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Jill Jackson is a writer, mother, wife, military veteran, and hard-core pacifist and liberal. She swallowed the red pill after 9/11.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

It's time to say âbye-bye, Barry' and âhello, Hussein'!

10 Reasons Women Aren't Funny

A recipe for the future from the past: Pan Metron Ariston

Eight Little Dolls

UARS Terror

The Canary in the Coal Mine or The Shot Heard Round the World?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 