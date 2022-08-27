Palestinian Popular resistance - Friday in Kafr Qaddum

Kafr Qaddum, August 26 -

12:30 - call for prayer. The youth stay around the grocery store.

13:15 - end of prayers. About 50 men, youth and little boys, with two little girls, about 7-9 years old, tagging along, are getting ready for the weekly demonstration.

The procession moves along to the end of the village.

Two medics and an ambulance are ready in the back of the procession.

They set old tires on fire.

13:25 Israeli Occupation Forces appear, start shooting. The youth start throwing stones. The distance is about 50 yards between them.

The black toxic cloud will go on for hours.

Summary

Two youths have been injured by by rubber coated-bullet shots and treated by medics on location. Nobody has been shot to death today.

Background

Resistance in Kafr Qaddum has been going on for over 10 years, and the casualty toll on the village has been heavy.

In recent months, Palestinian resistance has been escalating all across the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

In response, the Israeli Occupation Forces launched in late April operation "Breakwater", which mainly consists of routine nighttime raids on Palestinian towns and villages, kidnapping and assassinating resistance activists ("extra-judicial executions" in legal parlance, "neutralizing" in Israeli parlance).

Read more about Kafr Qaddum resistance:

1. Palestinian village pledges to struggle 'until land is returned' Click Here

2. Occupation Forces Repress Palestinians Fighting Land Grabs in the Northwestern West Bank Click Here

3. In Photos: Five years of popular struggle in Palestinian village Kufr Qaddum Click Here

4. The Palestinian Village Where the Intifada Never Ended Click Here