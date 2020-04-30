

It's pain that teaches us to concentrate.

A decade on the cushion can't compare

To one agonizing hour of despair

For the terrain it can elucidate.

Perhaps, we think, it's given for the sweet

Relief of its cessation, when a joy

Envelopes and transports us; but this ploy

Was never necessary to complete

Our education. Well we envy those

Whose path entailed less suffering, or none,

Though they attain to an exalted place.

No, pain, we must admit, is what we chose

When we embarked (for adventure and fun)

On this wild ride, life's lusty steeplechase.

- JJM = #65 in the I Ching Sonnet Project