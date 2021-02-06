The Great Turning

Great Turning 復=Fù

How long have you endeavored and connived

To shape the world, creating transformation?

This present quake is not of your creation--

Despite you this grand moment has arrived.

Your efforts served one purpose: you're prepared

In mind and temper, ready to accept

Such massive changes as have slowly crept

Forth, so that, as they surge now, you're not scared.

The tyrant king whose rule is absolute

Becomes complacent and is read'ly fooled.

The patient masses o'er whom he once ruled,

Congealed, become an invincible tide.

Stand back from conflict, pillage, waste and loot;

Let others struggle; you enjoy the ride.