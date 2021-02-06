The Great Turning

Great Turning 復=Fù
How long have you endeavored and connived
To shape the world, creating transformation?
This present quake is not of your creation--
Despite you this grand moment has arrived.
Your efforts served one purpose: you're prepared
In mind and temper, ready to accept
Such massive changes as have slowly crept
Forth, so that, as they surge now, you're not scared.
The tyrant king whose rule is absolute
Becomes complacent and is read'ly fooled.
The patient masses o'er whom he once ruled,
Congealed, become an invincible tide.
Stand back from conflict, pillage, waste and loot;
Let others struggle; you enjoy the ride.