Decrease 損 sǔn

The wealth flows upward; those with greatest need
Are losing what reserves to them remain.
The servants' loss becomes the master's gain,
Their savings filched to satisfy his greed.
Far worse than loss of wealth is loss of friends.
You did not choose this time to be alone,
But fear has turned their tender hearts to stone.
Connections on which sanity depends
Are severed, leaving you distraught and dazed.
But change your attitude, you'll be amazed--
Perhaps abundance has made you complacent,
The simple gratitude that had been nascent
Glows warmly now; your solitary plight
Forms openings for introspection's light.
-- JJM = #41 from the I Ching Sonnet Project