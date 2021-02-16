Decrease 損 sǔn

The wealth flows upward; those with greatest need

Are losing what reserves to them remain.

The servants' loss becomes the master's gain,

Their savings filched to satisfy his greed.

Far worse than loss of wealth is loss of friends.

You did not choose this time to be alone,

But fear has turned their tender hearts to stone.

Connections on which sanity depends

Are severed, leaving you distraught and dazed.

But change your attitude, you'll be amazed--

Perhaps abundance has made you complacent,

The simple gratitude that had been nascent

Glows warmly now; your solitary plight

Forms openings for introspection's light.