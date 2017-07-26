Refresh  

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn 1 Share on PInterest 1 Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (5 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

PKK Guerrilla Forces Defeated Turkish Army in the Zagros Mountains!

By       Message Hamma Mirwaisi     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 43208
Become a Fan
  (4 fans)


(Image by Wikipedia)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Turkey's Erdogan restarted the conflict between Turkey and the Kurdish people led by PKK in July 2015 following two-year-long peace negotiations. The negotiations in time became apparent that it was tactical negotiations by President Erdogan.

President Erdogan of Turkey is not seeking peace in Turkey and the Middle East based on his actions since 2011. He began peace negotiations in late 2012 but failed to progress in light of the growing tensions on the border with Syria in late 2014 because Turkish President was helping ISIS Islamic terrorist for Kurdish people elimination in Syria while doing peace negotiations with PKK leadership. President Erdogan of Turkey prevented Kurds of Turkey from sending support to their brothers and sisters of Kurds who were fighting against ISIS during the Siege of Kobani.

On 24 July 2015, Turkey announced an official military operation against PKK targets in Iraqi Kurdistan and Rojava respectively after a few incidents in Turkey, staged by the Islamist terrorist in Turkey. It was clear that President Erdogan never wanted to solve the conflict between Turks and Kurds in Turkey peacefully. He was working to use Kurds of Barzani against Kurds of Turkey and Syria while helping Islamic Arab terrorist forces of ISIS to kill a large number of Kurds in Syria.

PKK forces are attacking Turkish troops from Iran-Iraq border to Black Sea region. Turkish army lost more than 6000 men in last two years according to the PKK reports. Turkish military forces are hopeless in the Zagros Mountain range; they are attacking unarmed civilian Kurds in the cities because of their losses in the Mountains.

President Erdogan is waging war against the entire Kurdish people (more than 25 million Kurds within Turkey) and waging war against Turkish followers of Islamic leader Fethullah Gulen who used to be his Islamist ally in Turkey.

Turkey's economy is surviving the war because of cheap oil supplied by Massoud Barzani of Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq (KRG). PKK forces can stop Massoud Barzani family partnership with Erdogan family in the oil business. But PKK forces are avoiding stopping oil flow because of unknown reasons. Only PKK leadership can explain that reason. In the past oil companies used to pay forces who can halt the flow of oil.

The economic collapse of Turkey can force President Erdogan to a true peace negotiation table. Why is PKK not attacking oil flow of Barzani and Talabani mafia families of KRG region of Iraq? PKK are prolonging the war by allowing Barzani and Talabani mafia families to deal with Turkey and Iran.

Kurdish people are suffering in Kurdistan (Turkey, Iran, Iraq, and Syria). PKK will lose Kurdish people support if they continue to deal with Barzani and Talabani mafia families.

References

Turkey-PKK conflict: UN report tells of '2,000 dead' since truce collapse

http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-39228548

Is this the list of weapons distributed to YPG in Syria?

https://www.dailysabah.com/syrian-crisis/2017/07/24/is-this-the-list-of-weapons-distributed-to-ypg-in-syria

Ãalakiya XapuÅke a Giredayi ÅemzÃ®nan - 14 HezÃ®ran 2017

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Hamma Mirwaisi abandoned a successful career in public relations to pursue a more fulfilling life as a novelist and speaker. Since then he has written one book alone and three book with co-author Alison Buckley four best-selling Return of the (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

From Darius the Great to Amir Ahmadi -- Kurds and Lurs between the Devil and Prophecy Fulfilled

Is Mullah Mustafa Barzani a liar? Or did he misjudge his own sons.

Is Barzani Responsible for Mass Murder and Rape of Yazidi Kurdish?

Kurdish women Guerrillas on Front Line of War against Sex Slavery in Syria!

Did Mullah Mustafa Barzani Betray both his Family and his People?

Iran and the Spirit of the Airyanem Vaejah Nation

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 