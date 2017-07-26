

Turkey's Erdogan restarted the conflict between Turkey and the Kurdish people led by PKK in July 2015 following two-year-long peace negotiations. The negotiations in time became apparent that it was tactical negotiations by President Erdogan.

President Erdogan of Turkey is not seeking peace in Turkey and the Middle East based on his actions since 2011. He began peace negotiations in late 2012 but failed to progress in light of the growing tensions on the border with Syria in late 2014 because Turkish President was helping ISIS Islamic terrorist for Kurdish people elimination in Syria while doing peace negotiations with PKK leadership. President Erdogan of Turkey prevented Kurds of Turkey from sending support to their brothers and sisters of Kurds who were fighting against ISIS during the Siege of Kobani.

On 24 July 2015, Turkey announced an official military operation against PKK targets in Iraqi Kurdistan and Rojava respectively after a few incidents in Turkey, staged by the Islamist terrorist in Turkey. It was clear that President Erdogan never wanted to solve the conflict between Turks and Kurds in Turkey peacefully. He was working to use Kurds of Barzani against Kurds of Turkey and Syria while helping Islamic Arab terrorist forces of ISIS to kill a large number of Kurds in Syria.

PKK forces are attacking Turkish troops from Iran-Iraq border to Black Sea region. Turkish army lost more than 6000 men in last two years according to the PKK reports. Turkish military forces are hopeless in the Zagros Mountain range; they are attacking unarmed civilian Kurds in the cities because of their losses in the Mountains.

President Erdogan is waging war against the entire Kurdish people (more than 25 million Kurds within Turkey) and waging war against Turkish followers of Islamic leader Fethullah Gulen who used to be his Islamist ally in Turkey.

Turkey's economy is surviving the war because of cheap oil supplied by Massoud Barzani of Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq (KRG). PKK forces can stop Massoud Barzani family partnership with Erdogan family in the oil business. But PKK forces are avoiding stopping oil flow because of unknown reasons. Only PKK leadership can explain that reason. In the past oil companies used to pay forces who can halt the flow of oil.

The economic collapse of Turkey can force President Erdogan to a true peace negotiation table. Why is PKK not attacking oil flow of Barzani and Talabani mafia families of KRG region of Iraq? PKK are prolonging the war by allowing Barzani and Talabani mafia families to deal with Turkey and Iran.

Kurdish people are suffering in Kurdistan (Turkey, Iran, Iraq, and Syria). PKK will lose Kurdish people support if they continue to deal with Barzani and Talabani mafia families.

