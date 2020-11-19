 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 11/19/20

PATRICK LAWRENCE: Hillary Clinton at the UN?

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)
Patrick Lawrence
From Consortium News

Whether or not Biden appoints her, things are getting very brazen and very bitter, very fast.

Joe Biden Campaign
Joe Biden Campaign
(Image by Barack Obama from flickr)   Details   DMCA

We are now told that President-elect Joe Biden may name none other than Hillary Clinton to be his ambassador to the United Nations. This bombshell, a calculated leak by an unnamed "person familiar with the chatter" inside the Biden transition team, was delivered 14 paragraphs into The Washington Post's report on how swiftly and successfully Joe is pulling together his restorationist project.

It does come time to ask just what the Biden regime is going to look like on the foreign-policy side. What is it likely to do, and what is it likely not to do? These are our questions.

Hillary Clinton our UN ambassador? Whether or not she gets the appointment, this is getting very brazen and very bitter, very fast. By way of U.S. conduct abroad, Biden offers not even a pretense that he intends to step back from America's widely recognized role as the world's most destructive political, diplomatic and military force.

Here is how the Post, evidently intent on dropping the Clinton news gently (as well it should have been), explained this preposterous proposition:

"The thinking behind the move was that it would be a way for Biden to highlight the importance of that position in his administration and that placing her there would raise the prestige of the U.N. itself at a time when global cooperation, and the U.S. role on the world stage, has ebbed."

Raising the UN's prestige? Our mainstream media have us talking to one another in the language of bedtime stories. How much further detached from reality are we willing to drift ignoring, of course, there is a price to pay for this fabulist version of what America is and what it does in the world?

For the record, during her years as secretary of state, 2009 to 2013, Hillary Clinton did as much or more than any predecessor to undermine the authority of the UN and numerous other international institutions. Remember when, in 2011, she swindled the Russians to get Security Council backing for "humanitarian intervention" in Libya, then went on to bomb Tripoli, destroy an entire nation, murder Muammar al-Gaddafi (and then l augh about it )?

Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton
(Image by Gage Skidmore from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Remember when she advised Barack Obama, her boss, to forget the UN and bomb Syria? Remember, remember and remember the list is very long.

Let us now send this conscienceless liar to the UN to make sure the world knows we're all for international cooperation so long as all others submit to our dictates and don't get in our way when we invade other countries, foment coups or otherwise breach international law.

I confess to longstanding animosity toward the odious Clinton. In truth she is merely the apotheosis of what we've known for some time about the incoming regime's character.

Biden's army of foreign-policy transition advisers 2,000 in number is chock-a-block with warmongers, Russophobes, Sinophobes, Iranophobes, exceptionalists, puppets of apartheid Israel, humanitarian interventionists, and others promising nothing but trouble. We've known this for some time.

Patrick Lawrence is a columnist, author, editor, and educator. He has published five books and currently writes foreign affairs commentary for Consortium News and other publications. He served as a correspondent abroad for many years
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments

Charles Homer

(Member since Aug 27, 2018)
As shown in this article, while Donald Trump has been accused of creating the anti-China rhetoric, in fact, it is Hillary Clinton that was largely responsible for Washington's current stance on the world's most influential nation:

click here

If we think that Washington's relationship with China is in poor shape now, God only knows what would have happened to the relationship between the United States and China had Hillary Clinton been in the Oval Office for the past 4 years.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 19, 2020 at 7:45:42 PM

